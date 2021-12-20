Ômicron advances and worries BCs: there is a possibility of an increase in inflation – News



THE Ômicron variant it is advancing rapidly around the world, closing borders and creating new restrictions on economic activity. However, central banks, rather than loosening monetary policy to support their economies, as they did at the start of the pandemic, are acting to ease stimulus and raise interest rates.

Last week, the Federal Reserve, Bank of England and European Central Bank acted to tighten monetary policy in response to inflation concerns. The move reflects new thinking among policymakers about the economic effects of the pandemic: Central Bank officials fear that, rather than simply threatening to curb economic growth, an increase in Covid-19 cases will prolong high inflation.

When the pandemic first spread in early 2020, governments blocked their economies. Consumer spending fell sharply, employers laid off workers and prices fell. Within a few months, the rise of e-commerce and teleworking allowed the economy of many developed countries to recover quickly.

With mass vaccinations, that recovery continued this year. But now the increase in cases is having less severe impacts on spending and job creation. Instead, it threatens to prolong supply chain disruptions and keep inflation high.

“What we saw in the early stages of the pandemic is that demand at first fell much more than supply, so it ended up being deflationary, especially because of lockdowns,” said Capital Economics North America Chief Economist Paul Ashworth .

Today, with governments reluctant to impose new restrictive measures, it’s the other way around, he says. “Supply can be hit harder than demand, so it becomes inflationary rather than deflationary at this point,” Ashworth said.

Variant seems to spread faster

Scientists are still studying the effects of Ômicron. Until now, the strain seems to spread faster than previous variants and is able to escape immunity from previous vaccines and infections. On the other hand, it can cause milder symptoms.

At a December 14-15 press conference, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that, wave after wave, “people are learning to live with it. The more people vaccinated, the less the economic effect.” .

Economists and investors expect Ômicron to have some negative adjustment on growth, especially in relation to international travel. Economists at Pantheon Macroeconomics cut their forecast for US growth from 5% to 3% in the first quarter. Analysts see most of that decline being offset in subsequent quarters.

Despite the reduced impact of the virus on growth, its influence on inflationary pressure appears to have shifted from the bottom up. Covid-19 has caused consumers to spend less on personal services like amusement parks and more on durable goods like appliances and furniture.

Closed factories and ports in China made it difficult for imports to reach the US. And the fear of getting sick prevented people from leaving the house, which resulted in a shortage of labor and increased wages. About 3.2 million adults said in early September – when the Delta wave was at its height – that they weren’t working for fear of falling ill, according to census data.

On Friday, Goldman Sachs economists raised their core inflation forecast from 3.25% to 3.4% in June 2022, based on prospects of factory closures due to Ômicron’s advance in Asia and the rise in real estate inflation.

Consumer prices in the US rose 6.8% in November, compared to the previous year – this is the biggest jump in nearly four decades. In response, Fed officials said they would likely end their bond-buying stimulus program in March 2022 and planned three-quarter percentage point hikes in interest rates by the end of next year.

Federal Reserve officials are concerned that the new Ômicron variant will put even greater pressure on inflation. “We don’t know whether Ômicron will exacerbate the shortage of labor and products or increase inflationary pressure,” said Christopher Waller, a Fed member.

The shift in the authorities’ thinking has been taking place for a few months now. Powell told Congress in November that fears over Ômicron “could reduce people’s willingness to work in-person, which would slow progress in the job market and intensify supply chain disruptions.”

If that’s the case, the Fed could be pushed to raise rates faster than anticipated, said senior economist at Nomura Securities, Robert Dent, who expects four rate hikes over the next year. “They know that this is an inflationary phenomenon, and inflation was already high before, so this reinforces this tendency to be hawkish“, he said. Hawkish is an English word that derives from hawk (hawk) and which is used in reference to a more austere policy, with higher interest rates, to keep inflation more under control.

In the UK, where the Covid-19 strain has raised daily infection records to record levels, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government has introduced rules that require proof of vaccination for entry into nightclubs and elsewhere, although those restrictions are milder than those seen at previous peaks.

The Bank of England, responding to high inflation, raised a key interest rate last week for the first time since the start of the pandemic. “Experience since March 2020 suggests that successive waves of Covid appear to have had less of an impact on GDP, although there is uncertainty about how far this will be the case this time around,” lawmakers said.

The Bank of England had previously assumed that the retreat in Covid-19 infections would ease upward pressure on commodity prices, rebalancing consumer spending on services. With new measures of social distancing, “the postponement of this rebalancing was more likely, and therefore global price pressures may persist longer,” the minutes of the bank’s meeting said.

“China’s current zero Covid strategy could lead to further disruptions at Chinese factories and ports, as well as affect shipping costs,” the minutes added. As a result, general demand, particularly for services, could slow down, according to the minutes, leaving the net impact on inflation uncertain.

The European Central Bank also believes the variant’s influence will be much less severe than during the first wave in 2020. On Thursday, it announced the end of a bond purchase program – the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program – which intended to offset some of the negative economic consequences of the pandemic.

ECB President Christine Lagarde said she was watching closely how the Ômicron advance affects supply. “The balance between the inflationary and the deflationary impact is still totally uncertain.”

