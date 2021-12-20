Ômicron, inflation in Brazil and the US and what else you need to know to invest well this week

This week ends with the Christmas holiday, but before the holidays start, investors will follow important data on inflation in Brazil and the United States. The coming days will also continue to be marked by market reaction to restrictions imposed on the advancement of the Ômicron variant around the world.

This Monday, the 20th, attention will be focused on the release of the Focus Bulletin, a weekly survey of the Central Bank with analysts that will show how analysts’ expectations behaved after the harshest speech of the monetary authority with the price variation in 2022.

Last week, BC president Roberto Campos Neto clearly stated that the institution’s priority is to fight inflation, even if this leads to a recession in the Brazilian economy.

Investors are still following the repercussions of restrictions on circulation in European countries with the rapid advance of the new strain of coronavirus, Ômicron.

GDP and inflation in Brazil and the US

On Wednesday, the United States announced the country’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in the third quarter – this is the definitive data on the behavior of the world’s largest economy in the period (remembering that the numbers undergo three revisions).

But the US inflation data, which will be released a day later, should get more investor attention. On Thursday, at 10:30 am, the United States releases the PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index) for November, as well as data on Americans’ personal income and expenses.

This is the index followed by the Fed (American central bank) to take its monetary policy decisions – the institution has already announced that it will intensify the withdrawal of stimuli to the economy, amid the discomfort with price variations.

In Brazil, also on Thursday, the IPCA-15 (Broad Consumer Price Index) is released, which will show how Brazilian inflation behaved in the first half of December.

See the full schedule below.

At 8:25 am, the Central Bank releases the last Focus report for the year, with analysts’ projections for interest, GDP, inflation and exchange rates.

At 12:00, the US releases leading indicators for November, an aggregate index that measures the future performance of the economy, such as industrial orders, building permits and weekly working hours.

At 3 pm, the weekly trade balance for Brazil comes out until December 17th.

At 8 am, the FGV (Fundação Getúlio Vargas) releases the Consumer Inflation Expectation Indicator for December.

At 12:00, the Eurozone reports consumer confidence in December.

At 8 am, FGV releases the December Consumer Survey.

At 9:30 am, the Central Bank releases data on current transactions between Brazil and abroad in November.

At 10:30 am, the Fed (US central bank) releases the National Activity Index (CFNAI) for November.

At 10:30 am, the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) for the third quarter in the United States comes out.

At 12:00, the US releases US consumer confidence for December.

At 12:00, used home sales in the US in November.

At 12:30 pm, the US DoE (Department of Energy) reports the accumulated oil stocks up to December 17th.

The National Treasury releases the Monthly Public Debt Report (still without time).

At 8 am, the IPC-S (Weekly Consumer Price Index) of FGV, accumulated until December 22, is released.

At 8 am, FGV releases the Construction Survey in December.

At 9 am, IBGE releases the IPCA-15 (Broad Consumer Price Index) for December.

At 10:30 am, the United States reports the November PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index) as well as personal income and expenditure data for Americans.

At 10:30 am, the US reports the number of jobless claims it has accumulated as of December 17th.

At 12:00, sales of new homes in the United States come out in November.