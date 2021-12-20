One week after F1, Hamilton ‘loses’ world title also in rally – 12/19/2021

Seven days after the Formula 1 world runner-up, driver Lewis Hamilton today (19) saw his team take second place in the first edition of Extreme E, a rally competition with electric cars. The winning team was that of Nico Rosberg, former teammate of the English in F1.

In this dispute Hamilton was not the driver, but the patron of the team, whose name he chose: X44, in reference to the number of his Mercedes car in F1. Cristina Gutiérrez and Sébastien Loeb were responsible for the steering wheel and even won the stage played today in Dorset, UK, but it was not enough for the championship title.

The X44 had reached the final race of the season 16 points behind RXR, Rosberg’s team. The two teams started side by side in the last event; the X44 jumped ahead and was no longer threatened; but for RXR a fourth place was enough to guarantee the title, and that was precisely the position of the duo Johan Kristoffersson/Molly Taylor.

It is the second time that Rosberg has defeated Hamilton in the world of motorsport. The two were Mercedes companions for four seasons in Formula 1; During this period Hamilton was two-time world champions (2014 and 15), but in 2016 it was the turn of the German driver, who decided to retire from the category afterwards.

Until last week, this 2016 title was the only one not won by Hamilton in seven consecutive years in Formula 1. There, however, Max Verstappen (Red Bull) took off an overdrive on the last lap of the last GP of the season, in Abu Dhabi , became world champion for the first time and ended his dominance of English in F1.