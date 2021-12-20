OPEN SPACE: Large numbers of people with flu can confuse about diagnosis

OUTBREAK

Astonishing the number of people who got the flu overnight in the last few days, including me. The sudden change in temperature and the constant use of air conditioning are usually the most common factors for colds.

OUTBREAK 2

The point is that we live in times when coming across someone with the flu is already a warning sign. The most common question has been whether cough, fever, runny nose, sore throat and body are signs that it’s the flu or Covid-19?

ALMOST TWO YEARS

Since the emergence of the coronavirus in late 2019, this doubt has become a constant among people. After all, we are referring to symptoms that, until then, were common and not very alarming and that, now, cause insecurity and fear wherever they manifest themselves.

PERCEPTION

Despite this, after a short period of pandemic, people began to identify some differences between the infections and doubts lessened a bit.

EVIDENCE

Loss of smell and taste, for example, are strong indications that the malaise was caused by the coronavirus. Factor that helped and still helps people to know if it’s flu or covid-19.

MUTATION

However, a variant of the flu virus, H3N3, has recently mutated in Australia and has been spreading around the world.

BETWEEN US

The new strain has already arrived in Brazil and significantly increased the queues for medical care in hospitals.

REASON

All because the number of people vaccinated against the flu has dropped in recent months and, even those who have the proper immunization, may suffer a little more with this variant.

INEFFECTIVE

The main factor is that current vaccines still do not have direct assets to fight the new strain. However, despite these flagrant lack of protection, infections generated by H3N3 cause the same effects as a common flu and, for now, the situation is not serious, but it deserves attention.

UNCERTAINTY

The big question at the moment, however, is whether a possible infection is flu or covid-19.

FLU OR COVID

As the symptoms are very similar, that is, they can all manifest as cough, runny nose and sometimes even fever, among other respiratory events, clinically it is very difficult to differentiate between a simple exacerbated allergic rhinosinusitis and a case of flu by the influenza virus or even covid-19, the doctors explain.

TEST

The best way to clear all doubts and find out if it’s the flu or Covid-19 is still testing. Without this it is practically impossible to risk deducing something.

TIME

As we are still in a pandemic, any and all so-called new respiratory symptoms must be investigated to confirm or deny the diagnosis of Covid-19, as this is the virus with the greatest circulation at the moment and has a great collective impact.

ACCURACY

The test helps both in the diagnosis and treatment of the patient, as well as in the isolation of him and the people he has had contact with.

PREVENTION

Preventive care, however, is the same in both cases. The use of masks, constant cleaning of hands and surfaces and the escape of agglomerations are the main ways to prevent the spread of both the flu and Covid-19.

VACCINE

Vaccination, in both cases, is also the safest way to avoid serious cases and hospitalizations.

REALITY

All numbers and from different research bodies indicate that the incidence of Covid in those who have already been vaccinated is very small.

REALITY 2

Let it be quite clear that this insistence on vaccination, whether it be the first, second or third dose, is solely and exclusively a matter of preserving life.

