Outside Globo, new phase of Angelica has talk show and ‘Blessing of the Stars’ · TV News

After spending 24 years as one of Globo’s main stars, Angelica recalculated her route and is now part of another constellation. She debuts next Tuesday (21) on HBO Max the program Astral Journey, a talk show with famous guests and conversations conducted according to the characteristics of each person’s zodiac signs. At 48 years old, the presenter considers that this new phase of her life has the “Blessing of the Stars”.

Angelica’s arrival on HBO Max, streaming from WarnerMedia, was announced in June by TV news. She was already hired to host the Jornada Astral, a program produced by Conspiração Filmes.

“As soon as I saw the idea, I loved it and they took me in. We started reading scripts together, I gave my hints, I started to get involved in what was already well developed. I thought it was great, a subject I like a lot, wait a moment new to me. I want to get involved in the projects, I don’t want to do anything for the sake of it, I want to be together,” she says.

“When I came to HBO, my goal was to work together in whatever work. I participated in the choice of guests, a little bit of everything. It was a different job, designing a project virtually, sometimes we spent six hours talking, exchanging [em reuniões online]. It was very pleasant, very different too. These are new experiences that we are living today”, describes the presenter.

In the Astral Journey, the episodes are guided by the zodiac. Guests on each show are always two celebrities who share the same sign but have different characteristics — because, as a consultant astrologer explains on the show, there is a whole birth chart for each, with various elements that influence their personalities.

Through conversations about signs, self-knowledge, personal characteristics and life trajectories, famous people open up easily, which makes the talk show work very well.

In all the interviews about the project, Angélica is very excited and satisfied with her new personal and professional astral journey.

“For me it was an amazing experience, a very special moment in my professional life. I was after a long time leaving a TV structure and going to streaming. To start this new phase in a program with this name, this theme, this strength, I’m sure it’s a blessing from the stars, a way to show that I was on the right path, it was very good”, he declares.

Astral Journey will have 12 episodes, one about each sign. The full season premieres on HBO Max on the 21st.