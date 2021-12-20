Owner of the Itapemirim Group is accused of coup with cryptocurrencies

The owner of the Itapemirim Group, Sidnei Piva, is involved in yet another imbroglio, this time linked to cryptocurrencies. According to the website Congresso em Foco, investors accuse Piva’s group, along with other companies, of a default of almost R$ 400 thousand invested in CrypTour, created by the travel company.

The group’s aviation arm has been going through a crisis since last Friday (12/17), when it suspended operations in Brazil and canceled flights already in taxi. On Saturday (12/18), the subject was on the media and triggered several repercussions, such as the empty booths of Itapemirim at Guarulhos airport and passengers who slept at Brasília airport.

According to the report, the 30 million coins offered for sale had a value of US$1 and promised a 600% appreciation after six months – with profits of 3600% after one year of investment. Piva denied Itapemirim’s ownership of the digital business, but documents obtained by the portal indicate that “the CrypTour project was born as an internal technology innovation initiative at Itapemirim Airlines”.

As of September this year, however, investors began to complain about difficulties in checking balances or even in redeeming amounts invested in digital currency. Victims claimed they entered the business because of the aura of reliability that an airline’s name lent to the venture. A group was created on social networks to facilitate communication between people harmed by the scheme.

According to the owner of the airline, he is another victim of the scam, not the perpetrator, and there is a police report registered “at a specialized police station”. However, videos on the cryptocurrency channel on Youtube reveal that “85%” of the project belongs to Piva.