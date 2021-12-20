Owners leave cars open to ‘make it easier’ for burglars | last second

Instagram robberies

When parking your car on the street, it is recommended to close doors and windows, correct? For many Bay Area residents of Oakland and San Francisco (California, USA), however, this security measure sounds like the worst choice for homeowners.

Many are leaving their cars open (even wide open), including their trunks. All to prevent window panes and locks from being damaged by criminals, who are spreading across the region. Thus, they facilitate the work of thieves, preventing break-ins, and prove that there is nothing of value to be stolen. In addition, they are without the prejudice of making repairs to the vehicle.

“Imagine having to clean your car and leave it open in public, just so people don’t break their windows. Oakland is sad, we’re looking silly,” said one resident.

“That (the strategy) doesn’t really surprise me,” Oakland acting deputy police chief Drennon Lindsey said, according to ABC.

Lindsey says thieves who specialize in breaking into vehicles are getting more advanced.

“Even if you think about putting the laptop in the trunk…if it’s on, they have the technology to detect it in the car,” she said. “Even if it’s hidden,” he added.

Former deputy chief of the region, Garrett Tom said that, in nearly 40 years in the police force, he has never seen owners call for such a measure to “protect” their vehicles.

“This is a different time. It’s unbelievable,” he told KGO-TV.