Pablo, from São Paulo, played by two Serie A clubs | Athletico Paranaense | International | São Paulo

After a great season for Athletico Paranaense in 2018, including being one of the highlights of that team that won the Copa Sudamericana, Pablo was signed at a gold medal by São Paulo for the following season of Brazilian football.

However, in the Tricolor Paulista, the striker never had a performance even close to what he was showing at the club from Paraná, and soon began to be criticized by the Morumbi fans.

And, with the recent return of Jonathan Calleri and Rogério Ceni to the São Paulo club, Pablo lost even more space in the team, and should leave the team for next season. And, it turns out, your fate is between two clubs.

Athletic and International compete for Pablo

That’s because, according to Tiago Marchezini, the player is on Athletico Paranaense’s radar for 2022. The athlete’s former club believes in Pablo’s potential and that he can recover his football. Furthermore, there is an old interest from the International. The club from São Paulo even tried to involve defender Cuesta – who ended up renewing. However, the interest of the club from Rio Grande do Sul is still alive.

According to information from journalist Rodrigo Oliveira, from Rádio Gaúcha, the athlete may be involved in a negotiation involving defender Victor Cuesta, who is in the final stretch of his contract with Colorado. According to Jorge Nicola, São Paulo has even warned that if Inter does not accept a change of players, it will await the arrival of Cuesta at zero cost.

Pablo is 29 years old and, in addition to São Paulo and Athletico Paranaense, he played for Cerezo Osaka, Figueirense and Real Madrid Castilla, where he played 4 games in 2014, without scoring goals.