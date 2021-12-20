Palmeiras faces Mirassol in the final of Paulistão under-20 in search of fifth consecutive title

This Sunday night, the athletes from the base categories of Palmeiras will enter the field for the first leg of the final of the Paulista U-20 Championship against Mirassol. The match will be played at Allianz Parque, open to alviverde fans.

Verdão enters the field looking to secure its fifth consecutive title in the competition. The 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 editions were won by the team, which, in total, has 11 state titles in the under-20 category.

In the semifinals against Ferroviária, Palestra encountered difficulties and had an excellent performance from goalkeeper Kaique, who defended two shots in the dispute of penalties, ending, of course, in classification from Palma.

“The feeling of coming in and helping the team to qualify for the final was very good, as we worked hard to add to the team in these opportunities. I was very happy to get two kicks from Ferroviária and guarantee Palmeiras not only in the fifth consecutive final, but also in the Brazil Under-20 Cup next year”, said the goalkeeper.

Palmeiras and Mirassol face off at 9:30 pm (GMT) this Sunday. Palmeiras released the Central East sector of Allianz Parque for free entry to its fans.

