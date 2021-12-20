Palmeiras fans ask for Téo José in the Band for the Worlds and the narrator responds

After a few years in the Globo group, the FIFA Club World Cup is in a new home on Brazilian TV, because the TV Bandeirantes surprised their rival from Rio de Janeiro and won the broadcast dispute in 2022. With that, fans of Palmeiras, the club that will represent South America, for having won the Libertadores 2021, asked for a loan from iconic narrator Teó José for the São Paulo station.

Since Libertadores started to be broadcast on SBT, Palmeiras hasn’t lost anymore, on the contrary, they won the last two editions of the biggest South American soccer competition and in these remarkable victories Téo José was narrating, who also affectionately inserted the nickname in Ron, the famous ‘Rustico Ron’, who gave luck to striker alviverde.

Faced with all these ‘coincidences’, Verdão fans asked the narrator to go back to his former home to narrate the 2022 Club World Cup.

See the repercussion of the subject:

With so many requests from the Palmeiras fans, Téo José was not left out, he responded to the joke and thanked the affection of the Verdão fans:

Teo José

Teocles José Brocos Auad (58), more popularly known as Téo José, is a Brazilian sports narrator. He is currently the main narrator of SBT. He also worked on Rede Manchete, PSN, RedeTV!, Rede Bandeirantes and FOX Sports. Besides football, Téo is also a great narrator of motorsport events.

