Palmeiras fans ask for Téo José in the Band for the Worlds and the narrator responds

After a few years in the Globo group, the FIFA Club World Cup is in a new home on Brazilian TV, because the TV Bandeirantes surprised their rival from Rio de Janeiro and won the broadcast dispute in 2022. With that, fans of Palmeiras, the club that will represent South America, for having won the Libertadores 2021, asked for a loan from iconic narrator Teó José for the São Paulo station.

Since Libertadores started to be broadcast on SBT, Palmeiras hasn’t lost anymore, on the contrary, they won the last two editions of the biggest South American soccer competition and in these remarkable victories Téo José was narrating, who also affectionately inserted the nickname in Ron, the famous ‘Rustico Ron’, who gave luck to striker alviverde.

Faced with all these ‘coincidences’, Verdão fans asked the narrator to go back to his former home to narrate the 2022 Club World Cup.

See the repercussion of the subject:

Hi, SBT. Is there a way to lend Téo José to the Band during the Worlds? — Matheus (@omatheusbottura) December 18, 2021

BAND WILL BROADCASTING THE CLUBS WORLDWIDE LET’S GO UP:#teojosenaband pic.twitter.com/oEdlwkaT2X — PALM TREES HQ (@verdaosince1976) December 18, 2021

As a Palmeiras native, I make a request to the Band to hire Teo José to give Palmeiras that luck at the Mundial. Will be? — Felipe Oliveira (@FelipeCarmo23) December 18, 2021

Teo josé could narrate, the world, on youtube that I watched easily — Aline (@AlineSep6) December 18, 2021

Could it be that the Band cannot hire Teo José for 10 days? NBA type we will need it — Luan Matos (@Luan00Matos) December 18, 2021

Since the band is going to broadcast the World Cup, they call the 4-leaf clover of the tb palm trees known as Téo José#TeoJoseNaBand#TeoJoseNaBand — Vinic ⓟ Tri Champion💚 (@vinic015) December 18, 2021

Hello, SBT lends 2 games to the band, please🙏 we need Téo José https://t.co/TQ8mqU92Zy — Renan | Promise icon (@RenanYukian02) December 18, 2021

Club World Cup will be broadcast on the band, TV Bandeirantes immediately hires Téo José — 🇨🇴TRI CHAMPION OF AMERICA🇨🇴 (@LilPalmeirense) December 18, 2021

With so many requests from the Palmeiras fans, Téo José was not left out, he responded to the joke and thanked the affection of the Verdão fans:

Fans that sing and vibrate, I can only say one thing: thank you. — Téo José (@teojose) December 18, 2021

Teo José

Teocles José Brocos Auad (58), more popularly known as Téo José, is a Brazilian sports narrator. He is currently the main narrator of SBT. He also worked on Rede Manchete, PSN, RedeTV!, Rede Bandeirantes and FOX Sports. Besides football, Téo is also a great narrator of motorsport events.

