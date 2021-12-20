Palmeiras passes Flamengo and becomes the most valuable club in the Americas

Two-time champion of Libertadores and with three continental titles throughout history, Palmeiras took the lead and became the most valuable team in the Americas. The survey was carried out on the Transfermarkt website.
According to the portal, Verdão is worth €174.65. In conversion, Palmeiras is worth just over R$1.1 billion. Flamengo, which was in the lead, was priced at €155.20 million.
Brazilian and Copa do Brasil champion, Atlético Mineiro is worth € 112.50 million. São Paulo appears in ninth position and Corinthians is not among the top ten.
América and Monterrey, both from Mexico, are affiliated with Concacaf. The rest of the clubs are affiliated with Conmebol, which organizes and maintains the Copa Libertadores da América.
See the updated ranking
1st – Palmeiras (Brazil) – €174.65 million
2nd – Flamengo (Brazil) – €155.20 million
3rd – Atlético-MG (Brazil) – € 112.50 million
4th – River Plate (Argentina) – €110.58 million
5th – Boca Juniors (Argentina) – €89.68 million
6th – Grêmio (Brazil) – €88.20 million
7th – Monterrey (Mexico) – €80.90 million
8th – Red Bull Bragantino (Brazil) – €80.83 million
9th – São Paulo (Brazil) – €79.90 million
10th – America (Mexico) – €77.50 million