Paolla Oliveira dares with a hot click in a reserved topless place

Oozing beauty, Paolla Oliveira gave the talk with a bold click. With over 34 million followers on social media, the global actress snatched praise with a hot photo on the beach.

Through her profile on the networks, Paolla shared a click from the moment she made topless on the beach. On record, she appears wearing a blue bikini near the sea. “A #tbt right on the sand…”, wrote the actress in the caption of the post.

The bold photo left the beauty’s butt in evidence and she received a lot of praise. “Paolla, you look perfect in this picture”, opined a follower. “I felt humiliated. What woman is this? Wonderful sister”, said a netizen. “Another sad day for my self-esteem”, joked another.

Paolla Oliveira reveals routine to keep her body

In a recent interview with Quem magazine, Paolla delivered a routine to keep her body healed. At 39, the global said it believes it hasn’t done anything special. She believes that one of the reasons may have been her participation in the Super Dance of the Famous, where she was very dedicated.

“I really appreciate the compliments, but I didn’t do anything special. I haven’t even entered the Carnival rhythm yet. But I came from a project, which I dedicated myself physically, which was Dança dos Famosos. I believe that dietary re-education to have a healthy life is better. I didn’t do any special treatment, but I have been living a more balanced and healthier life”, she stated.

The actress showed to be emotional with the return of Carnival. “Not only for those who effectively participate in Carnival, but for everyone who suffered from the restrictions of the pandemic. Even with this situation of insecurity, now we are able to walk with a little more hope”, he said.

“The return of this very important party will be very exciting. for the people and economy of our country. I hope that we are able to walk, more and more, with awareness, vaccinated, so that we can return safely next year”, completed the actress.

Paolla Oliveira also talked about learning that had during the pandemic. “The greatest learning from this period of pandemic and isolation was to understand that we really don’t control anything and that we are very small in front of the world and all the things that can happen. Human beings like to socialize with other people. I think we are in this life to live in community and we miss the affection, the hugs a lot”, she opined.

