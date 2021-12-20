Passage of Typhoon Rai leaves at least 109 dead in Philippines | World

At least 109 people died in the passage of typhoon Rai through the Philippines, the worst to hit the country this year – informs the updated official balance released this Sunday (19).
More than 300,000 people abandoned their beach houses and hotels after Typhoon Rai devastated part of the archipelago. Several areas were left without communication and without electricity, while in other places roofs were torn down and light poles toppled.
Arthur Yap, the governor of Bohol, a popular tourist destination, reported the island’s death toll as high as 73.
Tourists shelter under trees outside the airport in the city of Del Carmen, Philippines, this Sunday (19) as they await their flight, days after Typhoon Rai devastated the island — Photo: Roel Catoto/AFP
In the Dinagat Islands, the spokesman for the provincial delegation, Jeffrey Crisostomo, told AFP that there were another ten deaths.
Thereby, the total number of recorded deaths rises to 109, according to official data, which confirm that Rai was one of the deadliest typhoons to hit the Philippines in recent years.
And this balance could increase as government agencies assess the scope of the disaster.
Typhoon Rai hit the Philippines on Thursday (17) with winds of 195 km/h. Thousands of police, military, Coast Guard agents and firefighters continue to be mobilized to help with search and rescue in the affected areas.
On Saturday, Rai moved away, advancing across the South China Sea, and on Sunday, he was off the coast of Vietnam, moving north.
Heavy machinery, such as backhoes and tractors, was used to help clear roads blocked by falling poles and trees.
Typhoon Rai hits the Philippines
An aerial assessment of damage north of Bohol made “very clear” that people suffered greatly in terms of destroyed homes and agricultural losses, said Yap, who declared a state of emergency on the island.
At the end of his traditional Sunday Angelus prayer, Pope Francis expressed his “closeness to the people of the Philippines”, a largely Catholic country.
“May the holy Child bring comfort and hope to families with the most difficulties”, he declared, referring to Christmas.
The typhoon also caused widespread destruction on the islands of Siargao, Dinagat and Mindanao.
This photo taken on Saturday (18) and released this Sunday (19) shows a resident drying her clothes in the ruins of a house in the city of Del Carmen, in the province of Surigao del Norte, Philippines, after the passage of typhoon Rai — Photo : Disclosure/Coast Guard of the Philippines (PCG)
Aerial images distributed by the military showed the damage to the town of General Luna, in Siargao, where many surfers and tourists were present before the holiday season. In the images, you can see buildings without a roof, and the ground covered with rubble.
This Sunday, tourists began to be withdrawn.
In Surigao City, in northern Mindanao, the streets were littered with broken glass, steel roofing sheets and electrical transmission lines.
The Rai’s winds have dropped to 150 km/h as it races across the country in torrential rains, uprooting trees and destroying wooden structures.
Dinagat Governor Arlene Bag-ao said on Saturday the damage to the island “is a reminder, equal or worse,” of the destruction caused by supertyphoon Haiyan in 2013.
Haiyan is the deadliest cyclone on record in the Philippines, with more than 7,300 people dead or missing.