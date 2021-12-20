Pelé wishes Ronaldo success at Cruzeiro: “Cheering for you, as always” | cruise

– Congratulations and good luck on this new journey, my friend. I’ll be rooting for you, as always – wrote Pelé

Ronaldo also received messages from singers, artists and other athletes (even players from rival Atlético-MG, such as Mariano and Diego Costa) and former athletes. One of them, an idol of celestial history: Alex Talento.

– Good luck head! Cruzeiro is a giant and, with the loyalty mentioned in its text of millions of fans, plus the management expected and needed today, it will return to its rightful place. Congratulations for the moment and a lot of luck in everything. A lot of light to the club and to you and your family.

Ronaldo Fenômeno also promoted an auction for the foundation created by him, called “Fenômenos”. One of the auctioned items was a Cruzeiro shirt. The amount raised was R$ 65 thousand.

At Cruzeiro, Ronaldo promised an investment of R$ 400 million in the club’s football over the next few years. He will also be supportive of the Minas Gerais club’s debt, which is at around R$ 1 billion.