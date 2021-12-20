Peng Shuai Interview, Says He Has Not Charged With Sexual Violence | sneakers

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, formerly number one in the world in doubles, gave an interview to the newspaper Lianhe Zaobao, from Singapore, published on Sunday, in which she said she had not made any accusations of sexual violence against anyone. The statement, the first to a foreign press, comes a month and a half after a post on his account on a Chinese social network, in which he cited the name of former Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli and claimed that he forced her to have a relationship.

The post was published in your network in less than 30 minutes. It is not clear whether the athlete went black or if there was censorship by the Chinese government. Since then, Shuai has become a character in political disputes and propaganda by the great powers, China and the United States. Human rights organizations such as Amnesty International demanded an explanation from the Chinese government about the accusation, but there was no official response.

– I wanted to make that very clear. I have never claimed or written about anyone sexually assaulting me. About Weibo [a rede social chinesa utilizada], it’s a matter of my personal privacy. There is a lot of misunderstanding. There should be no distorted interpretations – said Peng Shuai.

The World Tennis Association (WTA), which corresponds to the international women’s tennis federation, has suspended all tournaments scheduled for Chinese territory, including the WTA Finals, which would be played in Shenzen next year. The organization is based in the United States and its CEO, Steve Simon, is North American.

Shuai sent a letter to the organization in November that explained the situation. Simon promptly stated that there were doubts about the authorship of the letter and the tennis player’s safety in China.

– [A carta] it was written entirely at my will. […] I am neither missing nor insecure. I am resting at my house and everything is fine. Thank you for worrying about me – said Shuai, who still asked: “Why would there be someone following me”?

Just this Sunday, a Chinese journalist from the state-run Global Times newspaper published a video of Peng Shuai talking to Yao Ming, the country’s basketball star, famous for having shone in the NBA’s Houston Rockets. An internationally known name.

A few hours apart, an alleged friend of the tennis player posted photos on Twitter of Shuai’s meeting with Ming and other prominent Chinese athletes, such as former table tennis player Wang Liqin and Olympic sailing champion Xu Lijia.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), in the person of President Thomas Bach, had also recently published official communiqués and a photo of a conversation with Peng Shuai, assuring that the athlete was safe. Critics, however, claimed that Bach could be covering up for the Chinese regime because of the image of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, which take place next February.