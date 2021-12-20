‘Persecution of technicians is national shame,’ says Gilmar

The minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Gilmar Mendes called “national shame” the persecution of technicians from Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), after the approval for the vaccination of children against covid-19.

The agency said yesterday, through a statement, that it has requested police protection for officials and officials involved in approving the use of Pfizer’s vaccine in children aged 5 to 11 years. After the agency’s announcement, which took place on Thursday (16), president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) defended the disclosure of the names of the professionals involved in the approval.

The persecution of Anvisa technicians is a national shame. It shows how hate speech has reached alarming levels in the country. To the agency’s employees, I express my solidarity. I urge law enforcement authorities to investigate and ensure the safety of families Gilmar Mendes, Minister of the STF