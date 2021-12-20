‘Persecution of technicians is national shame,’ says Gilmar

The minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Gilmar Mendes called “national shame” the persecution of technicians from Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), after the approval for the vaccination of children against covid-19.
The agency said yesterday, through a statement, that it has requested police protection for officials and officials involved in approving the use of Pfizer’s vaccine in children aged 5 to 11 years. After the agency’s announcement, which took place on Thursday (16), president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) defended the disclosure of the names of the professionals involved in the approval.
The persecution of Anvisa technicians is a national shame. It shows how hate speech has reached alarming levels in the country. To the agency’s employees, I express my solidarity. I urge law enforcement authorities to investigate and ensure the safety of families Gilmar Mendes, Minister of the STF
Anvisa sent an official letter to the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, and to the GSI (Institutional Security Office), the Ministry of Justice, the General Directorate of the Federal Police (PF) and the Regional Superintendence of the Federal Police in the Federal District.
According to Anvisa, the directors and servers who participated in the indication of the use of the vaccine for children between 5 and 11 years old were surprised on Saturday by “posts on social media on the internet of threats, intimidation and offenses due to the aforementioned technical decision by the agency”.
Youth vaccination criticized by Bolsonaro
In recent months, Bolsonaro had been criticizing the use of the covid-19 vaccine in young people. After Anvisa announced approval of its use in children, Bolsonaro said he would ask for the name of the professionals involved, for dissemination.
“I unofficially asked for the names of people who have approved the vaccine for 5 to 11 years. We want to publicize the names of these people,” Bolsonaro said during his weekly live. “It’s everyone’s responsibility. But now it works with the children, so the one who is responsible for looking after the children is you, father. I have an 11-year-old daughter and I’m going to study with my wife a lot,” he added the president.
The names of the technicians responsible for the resolution, however, are in the public domain. In an interview with UOL News on Friday (17), the general manager of Medicines at Anvisa, Gustavo Mendes, stated that the decision was taken based on technical criteria.
Yesterday, the head of the federal Executive returned yesterday to criticize Anvisa for the decision and questioned alleged adverse effects – without, however, presenting data – and repeated being in favor of the “freedom” of not being vaccinated, even though this represents a risk to others people.
“Children are a very serious thing. The possible future adverse effects are unknown. It is unbelievable, sorry here, what Anvisa did. Unbelievable,” said the representative.
Agency technicians analyzed a study carried out with 2,250 children, divided into two groups. Two-thirds received the vaccine and one-third took a placebo (a substance that has no effect on the body) in a two-dose schedule, 21 days apart.
Research has proven that the immunizing agent is safe and effective, with benefits that outweigh the risks.