Photo shows Boris Johnson meeting more than 10 people during 2020 quarantine

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was photographed meeting his wife, Carrie, and more than ten officials on May 15, 2020, during the quarantine imposed during the first wave of Covid-19. The record was published by The Guardian newspaper on Sunday and adds to the controversy surrounding the conservative this month, who is going through the worst crisis since he came to power.

Understand: Boris Johnson lives astral hell with party scandals in quarantine amid new anti-Covid measures

According to a poll released by the Ipsos institute on Monday, six out of ten American adults believe that the premier will not remain in charge of the UK until the end of 2022. Boris.

If elections were held today, his Conservative Party would end up behind Labor by a margin of five percentage points. The opposition party now in opposition has 38% of voting intentions, taking the lead in recent weeks for the first time since Boris came to power.





The scenario for conservatives had been bad for months, but the astral hell began at the beginning of the month, when revelations surfaced that social events took place at the seat of government while the population was being advised to stay at home. Since then, back-to-back scandals, the explosion of Omicron cases and the defeat of a by-election in a former electoral bastion have hampered the premier.

Johnson claims that the photo released by the Guardian shows a “working meeting” despite the cheeses, wines and pastas served to those present. According to the newspaper, employees had gathered in the Downing Street garden after a press conference held by then Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Photo shows Boris Johnson at an event during pandemic confinement in 2020; prime minister claims ‘work meeting’ Photo: Reproduction/The Guardian

At that time, meetings between residents of different houses were limited to two people, who could only meet outdoors and at a distance of at least two meters. In the workplace, the orientation was that face-to-face meetings should only take place if they were “absolutely necessary”.

Angela Rayner, deputy Labor Party leader, described the image as “a slap in the face of the British people”:

“The prime minister always shows us that he has no regard for the rules he sets for the rest of us. Supposedly drinking and partying late into the night, when the rest of us can only take a daily walk recently.

pandemic parties

In the first week of December, the Daily Mirror also published a report on an alleged Christmas party held on December 18 of last year in Downing Street. The celebration would have gathered between 30 and 50 participants, when meetings indoors were prohibited in London, and a day before the politician tightened even more the sanitary restrictions.

On the 8th, a video leaked of government adviser Allegra Stratton joking with her staff about the same party as she prepared for her daily press conference. She resigned the next day, sharing the spotlight with the announcement of the government’s new health restrictions — and raising doubts about her credibility in implementing them.

Driven by Ômicron, Covid-19 cases have increased 71% in the last two weeks in the country. In the last month, the daily moving average of diagnoses grew 93%, going from just over 40 thousand to 77,600. Admissions are also on the rise, although the moving average of deaths continues to fall.

Today, an average of 111.7 people die in the country, less than the 148 deaths registered a month ago. At the height of the third wave, the most lethal in the country, an average of 1.2 thousand people died daily in British territory. It is still too early to conclude, however, that Ômicron is less lethal, especially given the long cycle of the disease.

Preliminary laboratory analyzes indicate that the two original doses of the anti-Covid vaccine lose some of their effectiveness against the new strain, but that a booster injection is effective against Ômicron. At present, 75.45% of the British population has had at least one dose of the vaccine, and 68.9% have taken both, according to Our World in Data.

Restriction Measures

The government is under pressure from experts to adopt more restrictions, and says it cannot rule out a quarantine on Christmas week. The political crisis, however, undermines the government’s credibility to implement them, and tightening restrictions again would have unwanted impacts on economic recovery.

The Cabinet met on Monday to discuss options for responding to the outbreak. According to British media, the first, milder, would include voluntary requests for families to reduce contacts indoors.

In the second, intermediary plan, the government foresees the imposition of mandatory rules to limit the meeting of people who live in different residences and the return to social distance. There is also a curfew from 8 pm for bars and restaurants.

The third and most draconian option would be a return to full quarantine, that is, all non-essential businesses would be closed and there would be a recommendation for the population to remain at home. All options would likely generate revolt among conservative supporters, who oppose the economic impacts. It is unlikely, however, that additional measures will be announced this Monday.