Pilar chases after warring Samuel and becomes slave · TV News

Abandoned at the altar, Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will run after Samuel (Michel Gomes) in the Paraguayan War (1864-1870) in In the Times of the Emperor. The girl, however, will fall into the clutches of Solano López (Roberto Birindelli) and will become a slave of the opposing army in the telenovela at six on Globo.

In the next chapters of the plot, the engineer will accept the proposal of Caxias (Jackson Antunes) and will exchange prison for war to achieve the long-awaited freedom. He was unjustly arrested for the murder of Colonel Ambrósio (Roberto Bomfim) at the behest of Tonico (Alexandre Nero).

After having faced and conquered an epidemic of cholera, the young woman, then, will decide to go to war as a volunteer doctor to get closer to the loved one. At some point, there will be a fight between Brazilian and Paraguayan troops, and Dolores’ sister (Daphne Bozaski) will end up getting lost.

Some time later, the health worker will appear at the dictator’s camp. “I like people like that: with a lot of courage and little sense”, will mock Solano. “Your friends were luckier, they escaped. Were they going to join the allies, in the camp? What’s your name?”, the Paraguayan president will ask then.

“My name is Pilar”, she will reply, not imagining the fate that awaits her. Afterwards, Elisa (Lana Rhodes), the dictator’s wife, will ask what Solano intends to do with the girl. “I don’t know. Kill? Arrest? Make her a slave. Brazilians are so fond of having slaves. I’ve just won my first slave,” the crook will deliver.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

