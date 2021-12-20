Pix will have transaction without internet and will send money abroad in 2022 – 12/20/2021

Pix, a real-time payment method created by the Central Bank (BC), will have novelties in 2022. The BC promises transactions without internet, international purchases, sending money abroad and automatic debit using Pix.

There are also new features planned in 2022 for open banking, a system that allows the organized exchange of customer and financial institution data, with the inclusion of investment, insurance and foreign exchange products in the system.

Innovations in Pix and in open banking are part of BC’s schedule, which has been implementing each new function in a staggered manner, to avoid failures. See below for details.

Pix schedule in the final stretch

The year 2022 marks the final stretch of Pix service launches according to the initial project. But the Central Bank itself highlights that other novelties will emerge as new technologies are developed.

This is one of the goals of the creators of Pix —that the tool encourages companies operating in the financial system to launch services that increase competition, reduce costs and make life easier for consumers.

Offline and international transactions: There are at least two other news that Pix should have in 2022, according to the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto: transactions even without internet connection and international transfers.

In the case of offline transactions, the Central Bank’s intention is to expand the use of Pix to environments that do not have internet access. The details of how this function will operate have not yet been revealed by the Central Bank.

In the case of international transactions, the objective is to connect Pix to other payment systems outside Brazil to facilitate transactions such as international purchases and remittance of values ​​abroad.

These two functions do not appear on Pix’s implementation agenda, but were advanced by the BC president at the event that marked Pix’s first anniversary.

automatic debit: In the original schedule, Pix will have in 2022 the possibility of programming automatic debit. The new tool has no date to go into operation yet, and its purpose is to handle recurring transactions, such as payment of consumption bills (energy, water or internet), for example.

In the same way that people can schedule automatic debit of accounts through bank applications, Pix can be used for this function.

Pix will be one more way to schedule automatic debit besides the ones that already exist. When entering the bank’s app, for example, the user goes to the Pix icon. Then, when you open the options (transfer, register key, check transactions, etc), another option will appear, that of making an automatic debit.

Pix usage

Even without having all the functions foreseen in the creation by the Central Bank, Pix has already conquered more than 115 million users. There are 107.5 million people and 7.7 million companies registered in the system.

According to data from the Central Bank, in November 2021 alone, the total number of transactions carried out by Pix reached 1.035 billion, in transactions that totaled R$ 538.3 billion.

Of this total, 73% of transactions were carried out person to person, 17% person to company, 7% company to person and 3% company to company.

Cash Pix and Pix Change

Launched on November 16, 2020, Pix has been undergoing adjustments, with changes in transaction rules and launching of new services.

Among the rule changes, one of the most important was the one that limited the amounts that can be moved at night, for security reasons.

Among the novelties in terms of services, the most recent launch was Pix Saque and Pix Troco, which allow users to withdraw cash at points of sale that sign up for the service.

Open banking agenda in 2022

Another agenda scheduled by the Central Bank for 2022 involves open banking, a system launched on February 1st this year, which allows for greater exchange of information on consumer data between financial institutions.

Over the first ten months of operation, the implementation of open banking was based on data sharing and not financial transactions per se.

In phases 1 and 2 of open banking, for example, companies operating in the financial system were able to access registration (name, address, CPF, etc.) and transactional (account balance, credit, payment) data of customers who have authorized sharing of this information.

It was only at the end of October, in phase 3, that access to this data could be used to offer services, starting with payments using Pix.

At this stage, a payment initiator company that serves an e-commerce store, for example, which is going to receive payment from a customer, can connect all of that customer’s accounts to financial institutions or cards that they want to use, even if these accounts do not cataloged in the store that is selling the product.

For now, this is only true for Pix. But as of February 15th of next year, this same functionality will apply to TED, then to bank slips (June 30th) and, finally, to account debits (September 30th).

For example, imagine a purchase on the Internet. When paying, if a person wants to do a TED, they will have to enter the bank’s application, leave the store page, make the payment, and then return to the purchase environment.

In open banking, this can be done through a single application, for example, which will connect all accounts of that customer, even if the merchant does not have a commercial agreement with the customer’s financial institutions or banks.

Investments, foreign exchange and insurance

The sharing of information about investment, pension, insurance and foreign exchange products, offered and distributed on the market, only entered open banking on December 15 this year, but in a staggered manner.

First, only the data on the products and services of these businesses can be shared, but not the actual transaction information of the customers — for example, if a fintech wants to know what the average prices of insurance policies practiced by an insurer, or if a financial institution wants to access investment funds that are offered by a manager.

But the transactional data of customers, such as policies or investments they have in these financial companies, this information can only be shared from May 30, and if there is prior and clear authorization from the customer.

According to the Central Bank, the entry of these businesses into open banking will expand the possibility of emerging solutions for the supply and contraction of financial products and services that are more integrated, personalized and accessible to the consumer.