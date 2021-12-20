Pocketnarista group leader asks for the arrest of Anvisa directors

Retired lawyer and prosecutor Wilson Koressawa, leader of the Pocket group Ações Libertadores, asked for the arrest of the directors of Anvisa and the minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, this Saturday (18/12).

The reaction came two days after Anvisa released the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years with Pfizer. In the post made on Twitter, he also questions the Federal Police. “Do the federal police know what is flagrant and a legal duty to act to arrest those who are committing crimes? Will they hope to kill their children?” he wrote.

The publication also has a link that leads to another post, this time on Facebook. In the publication he used the phrase “Arrest the directors of Anvisa and the minister of Health” and a photo that says “children cannot be sacrificed”.

In 2020, the former candidate for district deputy for the Psol had already filed a request for the arrest of 40 authorities antagonistic to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

But that is not all. In a document posted on the group’s website, Koressawa says that directors of Anvisa, the minister of health and federal deputies “want to poison and kill children and poor people.”

In the text, he considers the vaccination of children as an “unfair form of aggression” and calls people to gather against it. “Gather the multitude of people to protect your life, your child, friends and relatives and give voice of arrest to all of them.”

The retiree is also talking about the police again and says that the force must be on the side of the people. But if they don’t meet this demand, people can react on their own to “prevent them from killing their children”.

Koressawa even suggests that people use different types of items “for defense”. In the list, he cites rocks, wood, tires, fire, weapons and knives as “available resources for defense.”

President’s Request

After Anvisa authorized the vaccination of children last Thursday (16/12), President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) asked for the names of those who determined the approval.

“Anvisa is not subordinate to me – make that clear. I don’t interfere there. I asked, unofficially, for the names of the people who approved the vaccine for children 5 years and older. We want to publicize these people’s names so that everyone knows who these people are and, of course, they form their judgment. […] You have the right to know the names of the people who approved the vaccination from the age of 5 for your child”, said the president at the time.

Although Anvisa has repudiated the request and has not released any name, the pocket group listed the governing body of the agency as responsible. In a post, they list the names, positions, telephone numbers and institutional emails of five agency directors.

threats

Servants and directors of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) have received new threats of violence in the last 24 hours. According to a statement released by the agency this Sunday (12/19), offenses and intimidations against employees were published on social networks this Saturday (12/18).

“These facts increased the concern and fear of directors and employees about their physical integrity and that of their families”, says the note. In addition, they add that the threats “have created an evident apprehension that acts of violence could take place at any time.”

In the letter sent to the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, Anvisa requested the investigation of threats and police protection for those involved. “The request for police protection to the aforementioned public agents and their families is urgently reiterated in order to safeguard their physical and psychological integrity in light of the gravity of the situation faced”, says the text.