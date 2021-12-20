Portuguese coach reveals demands and can take over Flamengo

Credit: Alexandre Vidal – Flamengo

Besides Jorge Jesus, Flamengo has other targets in Europe. According to journalist Nicolò Schira, Paulo Sousa met with representatives of the club this Sunday (19) and indicated his demands to take over Flamengo. Seen as one of the favorites for the position, the Portuguese, currently ahead of Poland, expressed his desire to sign a two-year contract, a bond that can still be extended for another season. Therefore, the first meeting between the parties was seen as positive.

Even with Paulo Sousa signaling, Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel will meet with more technicians throughout the week. That’s because the duo wants to have a complete report on the options that are on Flamengo’s agenda. In this scenario, in addition to Jorge Jesus, Paulo Fonseca, Carlos Carvalhal and Rui Vitória should be consulted.

Positive meeting between Paulo #Sousa and #Flamengo in Lisbon. The Portuguese has given his availability to become the new coach of club rubronegro. Sousa asks 2-years contract + option for another season. Fla have scheduled other meetings with other coaches in the next hours — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) December 20, 2021

Before boarding, Marcos Braz evaluated the mission in Europe. As the season is in progress in the Old Continent, the chosen coach may be employed, in the case of Paulo Sousa. Therefore, a termination will need to be negotiated if the name in question is defined as the ideal one to work at the club.

“We are going on top of the technician’s planning. You are there and you find an opportunity… This window is a little ungrateful in Europe, it is a window for adjustments. He is a player who had a relationship problem with the club, a player who had an adaptation point. These are external things that make players change clubs at this time of year in Europe. If I have the opportunity, it’s not because I’m dealing with a coach that I won’t listen to the situation”, said the vice president of football.

