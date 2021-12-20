Pre-Libertadores: see how the draw will be this Monday and possible rivals from América-MG and Fluminense | liberators

Libertadores starts this Monday for América-MG and Fluminense. Conmebol will draw the matches of the first three phases of the tournament for the teams that aspire the last eight places for the group phase. The event, which takes place at the confederation’s headquarters in Luque, Paraguay, is scheduled for 12:20 pm (GMT), after the draw for the Copa Sudamericana.

América-MG and Fluminense enter directly into the second phase and are in different pots in the draw due to their places in the ranking of Conmebol. Tricolor (30th in the classification of South American clubs), is in pot 1, which will have the advantage of making the second playoff game at home. Coelho, who is in his first participation in the Libertadores and is not among the top 100 on the list, is in pot 2, of the teams that will decide the classification as a visitor.

The teams from pot 1 will play against those from pot 2, but América-MG and Fluminense will not be able to face each other at this stage. According to the regulation, two teams from the same country will only be able to form a bracket if one of them comes from the previous stage, which is not the case, as the Brazilians enter the second stage together. So, see which opponent Coelho and Tricolor can take:

Possible opponents of América-MG:

Atlético Nacional (Colombia)

Students (Argentina)

Guaraní (Paraguay)

The Strongest (Bolivia)

University (Peru)

Catholic University (Ecuador)

Monagas (Venezuela)

Possible opponents of Fluminense:

Audax Italian (Chile)

Everton (Chile)

Plaza Colonia (Uruguay)

Millonarios or Deportivo Cali (Colombia)*

*Last classified will be known on Tuesday

*Last classified will be known on Tuesday 1st phase classifieds*

*Olimpia (Paraguay), Barcelona de Guayaquil (Ecuador), Bolivar (Bolivia), Deportivo Lara (Venezuela), Montevideo City Torque (Uruguay) or Universidad César Vallejo (Peru)

The dreaded South American altitude could cross the path of both América-MG and Fluminense in Pre-Liberators. Among Coelho’s possible opponents, Universidad Católica-EQU plays at Atahualpa Stadium, in Quito (Ecuador), at 2,850 meters, while The Strongest is home to Hernando Siles Stadium, in La Paz (Bolivia), at 3,601 meters. Among the possible opponents of Tricolor are Bolívar, who shares the field with The Strongest, at 3,601 meters, and Millonarios, who play at El Campín, in Bogotá (Colombia), at 2,640 meters.

2 of 3 Pots 1 and 2 of the Pre-Libertadores draw — Photo: Divulgação / Conmebol Pots 1 and 2 of the Pre-Libertadores draw — Photo: Divulgação / Conmebol

The draw takes place as follows: first, a team is drawn from pot 2, who will play the first game at home. Then, your opponent is drawn from pot 1. This process will be repeated until all eight marbles in each pot are exhausted. If Fluminense is drawn as an opponent of América-MG, Tricolor will go to the next confrontation, as they will not be able to face each other at this stage.

The draw will also define the switching of the third and final phase of Pre-Libertadores. The winner of the first match drawn from the second phase will take the winner of the last match. The winner of the second duel will take the winner of the seventh duel. The third-place classified will take the sixth-place classified. And whoever passes the fourth knockout will catch whoever leaves the fifth.

In this third and final phase, the teams with the best placement in the ranking of clubs of Conmebol will have the right to decide the classification at home.

3 of 3 Draw of the matches of the third phase of Pre-Libertadores — Photo: Reproduction / Conmebol Drawing of the matches of the third phase of Pre-Libertadores — Photo: Reproduction / Conmebol

How does Pre-Liberators work?

Pre-Libertadores is divided into three knockout stages. In the first, which will be in the weeks of February 9th and 16th, only Barcelona de Guayaquil, Olimpia, Universidad César Vallejo, Montevideo City Torque, Deportivo Lara and Bolivar will play. Confrontations are defined by drawing lots, and only three advance. Whoever is eliminated will not go to the Copa Sudamericana.

This is where the two Brazilians (América-MG and Fluminense) and Estudiantes, Audax Italiano, Everton, Universidad Católica-EQU, Guaraní, Universitario, Plaza Colonia, Monagas, The Strongest, Atlético Nacional and the last classified in Colombia (Millonarios or Deportivo) come in. Cali). They join the three who make it through the first phase for new playoffs in the weeks of February 23rd and March 2nd. Eight advance, and whoever is eliminated will not go to the Copa Sudamericana.

The eight classified in the second phase face each other, with clashes previously defined by draw, in the weeks of 9th and 16th of March, to define the four that advance to the group stage. The four eliminated go to the Copa Sudamericana.