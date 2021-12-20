Press in Europe discloses details of the meeting between Paulo Sousa and Flamengo

Flamengo’s search for a new coach began on Sunday (19). At least it’s the information from the European press. According to Italian journalist Nicolò Schira, Paulo Sousa met with representatives of the club and gave a positive signal. But in Poland they claim that the Portuguese coach will not leave the Polish national team until March.

READ MORE: Marcos Braz denies Jorge Jesus’ refusal and details strategy for negotiations

According to Nicolò, Flamengo and Paulo Sousa had a “positive” first contact. One of the technician’s signals would be to sign a two-year contract. But the bond could still grow for another season. There was no disclosure about the salary.

Positive meeting between Paulo #Sousa and #Flamengo in Lisbon. The Portuguese has given his availability to become the new coach of club rubronegro. Sousa asks 2-years contract + option for another season. Fla have scheduled other meetings with other coaches in the next hours — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) December 20, 2021

Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel will meet with more technicians throughout the week. Besides Sousa, Jorge Jesus, Paulo Fonseca, Carlos Carvalhal and Rui Vitória are other Flamengo targets. However, the officers did not say when the meetings will be held with them.

Before traveling to Portugal, Braz stressed that he has clear goals and the planning is ready. According to him, the idea is to seek a coach for Flamengo. But without naming names, he made it clear that there would be only one option:

“You can’t deny it all the time, talking about A, B or C. We’re making this trip in a very well-planned way. We are not looking to repeat absolutely anything, we are looking to repeat the project that we conceived at the beginning of 2019”, said Marcos Braz, without naming names.

Despite the positive information about the meeting, Paulo Sousa is not expected to leave the Polish national team until March. That’s what ‘TVP Sport’ claims, one of Poland’s top sports sites. According to the portal, the coach’s idea is to classify his team for the World Cup in Qatar and on this date the team would still dispute the final phase of the Qualifiers.

However, the site also highlights that if they qualify, Flamengo’s situation deteriorates for good. That’s because Paulo intends to continue until the World Cup, in November 2022:

“Paulo Sousa and his coaching staff don’t think about leaving before the play-offs. The deal is simple: if they beat Russia and then Sweden or the Czechs, Sousa continues to work and prepare the team for the World Cup. If the task is not successful, then – in accordance with the contract – we separate. And the fact that the union is entitled to compensation is FIFA regulations”, says the news.

Paulo Sousa is 51 years old and since the beginning of 2021 he has been the coach of Poland.

Follow journalist Bruno Guedes on twitter

Be our supporter and contribute to the improvement of MRN.