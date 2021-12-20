Procon SP notifies Itapemirim for cancellation of flights; fine may reach BRL 11 million | São Paulo

The São Paulo Consumer Protection and Defense Program (Procon SP) notified the company Itapemerim this Monday (20) for canceling all flights temporarily unexpectedly. The fine can reach R$ 11 million.

According to the president of Procon-SP Fernando Cápez, the Attorney General of the State of São Paulo will be sought to file a public civil action for compensation for collective moral damage.

The agency’s guidance for injured passengers is to enter the Procon website and file a complaint. Passengers must be accommodated in hotels or reimbursed by Itapemerim immediately for having been characterized as a case of bad faith.

Thousands of passengers from Itapemirim, which suspended operations on the eve of the end of the year, are unable to travel by plane a week before Christmas and cannot contact the company which, according to them, has “disappeared” and is not providing support to customers .

“There is no way to try to relocate, because there is no one in the room to assist clients in person. No one answers the 0800 [telefone para atendimento]. They do not respond to email message, social network. In other words, there is no way to try to relocate because they are gone. Gone off the map. Their obligation would be relocation, food. But they didn’t do what they did,” says writer Breno Vaz, who had a flight to catch this Saturday.

At least 30 flights were scheduled for this Saturday (18), many of them leaving the international airport of Cumbica, in Guarulhos.

On Friday night (17), passengers protested after being destitute at the airport without information and tried to block the boarding of other flights from other companies. The National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) reported that it canceled the airline registration and the company can no longer operate.

Ita said that the decision was due to the need for operational adjustments, but did not explain the reason and, for the press, “regretted the inconvenience”, stating that it will continue to assist passengers. Anac determined that the company serves all passengers and communicates cancellations and re-accommodations, in addition to guaranteeing the reimbursement of tickets.

Francisco Dalmir said that he bought a ticket through the CVC operator to travel to Fortaleza, where he would spend Christmas with his family. Optical consultant Raquel Borges Barbosa would go to Natal with her family as well. But the closing of Ita’s office generated frustration and anger among passengers.

“Children who are sleepy, hungry, we can’t afford to spend more, we’ve already spent what we had and what we didn’t have. We plan it all year long. It’s disrespectful and inhumane”, says the cook Josivania Nunes Seine.

“It’s a really bad feeling because we plan for this all year, right. It messed with the children’s psychology, everything was anxious. We programmed for this, when we come here to go through a disorder like this. Despair, feeling of despair, despair. I have 20 days of vacation and I don’t know what to do,” she says.

Flight cancellations were already taking place even before the official press release about the suspension of activities and without any prior notice to passengers, authorities and company employees.

Ita Companhia Aérea had 513 scheduled flights from Friday to December 31st. Tour operators estimate that there are around 8,000 passengers affected in several cities across the country this weekend and approximately 40,000 by the beginning of January.

Ita is part of the Itapemirim group, known for its road transport, which has operated since 1953, and entered the air sector in 2021, suspending activities less than 6 months after starting to fly.

Ita’s website says that the company emerged promising “comfort and quality of service to passengers”, but the group is in the process of judicial recovery.

Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos announced this Friday that it “temporarily” suspended all operations at the end of the year. In this way, all flights were cancelled. According to the airline, the situation is linked to an “internal restructuring”.

Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency) informed this Friday night (17) that Itapemirim must immediately provide full service to all passengers and communicate individually about flight cancellations and re-accommodations. In addition, the company must guarantee the reimbursement of air tickets sold.

According to the company, 8 flights stopped taking place with the announcement of the suspension of operation. The company had 513 flights scheduled between this Friday and December 31, according to a survey on the website of the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac).

In a statement, the press office of GRU Airport, responsible for the airport, informed “that there is no record of confusion in the lobby of the Guarulhos International Airport. However, passengers who were unable to board Itapemirim flights are still there. The concessionaire does not knew how to specify how many”.