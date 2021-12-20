Procon-SP says it sees ‘bad faith and ‘irresponsibility’ in the case

The executive director of Procon-SP (Consumer Protection and Defense Foundation of São Paulo), Fernando Capez, said he saw “bad faith and irresponsibility” in the case of Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos, also called ITA, after the company temporarily suspended all operations. The entity threatened to fine the company.

In an interview with TV Globo’s “Bom Dia São Paulo”, he advised affected consumers to register an electronic complaint on the Procon website. “Once this claim is made, Procon will demand immediate reimbursement,” he explained.

The company will be notified to provide clarifications, he added. “We are sending out the notification today and we want the response today.” The fine can reach R$ 11 million.

According to Capez, Procon is still studying together with the PGE (State Attorney General) to open a public civil action for compensation for collective moral damage.

According to the airline, the decision was taken because of an “internal restructuring”. All flights were cancelled, including those already purchased by passengers.

Capez too questioned how a company undergoing judicial reorganization obtained authorization to operate. The Itapemirim group is facing a long process of judicial recovery. According to the report of the judicial administrator responsible for the process, the EXM Partners, to which the UOL had access, the company owed around R$ 253 million to its creditors in September, in addition to R$ 2.2 billion in tax debts.

In April 2021, sydney Piva, president of the group, opened a company called SS space capital Group UK LTD in the United Kingdom. The company’s face value is 785 million pounds (BRL 5.9 billion), and its purpose revolves around financial services and investments.

“The conduct of this company is very strange. It is under judicial reorganization. How is the Anac [Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil] does it authorize the operation of a company without financial health to meet its commitments? This has to be explained (…) We are seeing here bad faith and irresponsibility. So, Procon will act very hard,” he said.

The airline industry is regulated by the Anac. The agency is responsible for supervising the operation of this segment, its companies and ensuring its full operation. Experts, however, believe the agency has not failed the case.

Passengers taken by surprise

Passengers were taken by surprise at airports across the country with the company’s decision. Without being able to board, passengers protested at Guarulhos Airport, in São Paulo, on Friday night (17) and Saturday morning (18). They complained that the company’s service channels do not work and that it is not possible to reschedule flights for other companies.

Itapemirim had 488 scheduled flights between Saturday and December 31, according to a survey on the Anac website. The routes would depart from dozens of airports, such as Guarulhos and Congonhas (SP), Galeão (RJ), Confins (MG), Brasília and Salvador.

According to Anac, Itapemirim has the obligation to suspend the sale of airline tickets in all channels, in addition to communicating and guiding passengers individually, avoiding travel to the airport.

Itapemirim Transportes Aéreas passengers should contact the email [email protected]

In a statement, Anac stated that the re-accommodation of passengers is Itapemirim’s responsibility. “The Agency advises passengers to contact Itapemirim only for relocations and not to go to airports before obtaining a new valid air ticket,” said Anac.

In a statement released on Saturday, Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos says it acts to re-accommodate passengers on flights from other companies. Priority is given to passengers who are outside their hometown and need to return home. Other customers, with round-trip tickets purchased and who are in their cities, will be reimbursed with the total amount paid.

* With State Content