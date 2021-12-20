Projections for GDP in 2021 worsen again and the financial market sees a 4.58% growth in the economy

(NatanaelGinting/Getty Images)



High inflation, economic slowdown and higher interest rates have led economists to revise estimates given the more challenging environment. In this context, the financial market revised downwards, for the tenth week, its projection for the growth of the Brazilian economy this year. Now, the estimate is for expansion of 4.58% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2021, compared to 4.65% in the previous week. The data are contained in the Focus report, released by the Central Bank this Monday morning (20).

For 2022, expectations were maintained at growth of 0.50% of GDP.

Economists have been closely monitoring the progress of inflation in the country, which has already exceeded 10.7% in 12 months. For 2021, the Focus now points to a 10.04% high in the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), in line with the 10.05% previously estimated.

For next year, the projection is for an increase of 5.03% in inflation, also practically unchanged in comparison with the 5.02% projected in the last survey.

Faced with strong inflationary pressure, the financial market estimates a Selic rate above the levels registered in recent years. According to Focus, the basic interest rate should end 2022 at 11.50% and 2023 at 8.00% per year – without changes compared to last week.

In 2021, the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) raised interest rates to 9.25%, the highest level since 2017.

Finally, in exchange rates, economists consulted by the monetary authority estimate the dollar traded at R$ 5.60 at the end of this year (compared to R$ 5.59) and R$ 5.57 in December 2022 (compared to an estimate of R$ 5.55).

