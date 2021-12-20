PSG director Leonardo chooses another name as ‘best in the world’

In an interview with French radio “Europe 1”, the director of Paris Saint-Germain was categorical in stating that Kylian Mbappé is the best player in the world today

With one of the most starred squads in world football, the Paris Saint-Germain manages to bring together in a single team stars like Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Neymar. The trio was even a finalist in the latest edition of Gold ball, delivered by the French magazine “France Football”, and which ended up for the seventh time in history in the hands of Messi.

However, despite the achievement by the Argentine, Leonardo, PSG’s sporting director, referred to Mbappé as the best in the world today. In an interview with French radio “Europe 1”, the manager did not make any comparison between the number 7 shirt and Messi, or any other star of the Parisian team, but was categorical in placing him at the top of world football.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

“Kylian is so comfortable in his role as the best player in the world that nothing around you has a real influence on your performance, your daily life or your mood. This year, he is even stronger,” he began by saying.

Leonardo also made a point of making it clear that the compliments have nothing to do with the moment that Mbappé lives in Parque dos Príncipes, since your contract is about to end (June 2022) and so you may even end up leaving PSG for free.

“People will think we say this because we want to renew, but we don’t. It’s beyond the club’s interest. At 22, almost 23, Kylian has reached incredible maturity. We know, we want to keep it as long as possible. A very special situation because he is the best player in the world who is reaching the end of his contract,” he continued.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

Finally, the manager also spoke about the conversations for the renewal of the 7 shirt contract with Mbappé’s mother and father, who are also his managers, and showed optimism for a happy ending for PSG in this regard.

“We’ve always had a very direct relationship with her family, whether with Fayza [mãe] or with Wilfrid [pai]. We can say that there were times when we discussed more heatedly, but this is part of building harmony. If he decides to stay, he’ll stay because we want to. I think they are going through everything in silence. But it’s a tricky situation, in the sense that you’d like him to stay for a lifetime [em Paris] and that we have to respect [a posição deles]. I think there are still good possibilities [de renovação]. I believe in it,” he concluded.

Mbappé is having another great season in the service of the Parisian club. In 24 games played so far, the striker has scored 15 goals and provided 12 assists. This Sunday (19), in the 3-0 victory over Feignies, through the French Cup, he rocked the net on two occasions and was the big name of the match, which was broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.