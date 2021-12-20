PSG thrashes Feignies in training pace and advances in the French Cup – 12/19/2021

Paris Saint-Germain debuted in the ninth phase of the French Cup, beating Feignies 3-0 this afternoon (19), in a match played at the Hainaut stadium, in Valenciennes, and easily qualified for the next stage of the tournament. The goals of the match were scored by Mbappé, who scored twice, and Icardi.

In the next phase, PSG will face Thaon, who beat Beauvais yesterday (18) by 4-3, in a date and time to be defined. Feignies, on the other hand, bid farewell to competition.

Mbappé leads rout at training pace

Mbappé once again exposed why he is one of the jewels of the cast and showed tranquility as he led PSG’s victory. In addition to opening the scoring after suffering a penalty and scoring the third goal of the match, the attacker submitted, dribbled and passed for goals that only failed because of a well-positioned opposing defense.

Thomas wastes the few chances he had

The French Fifth Division team didn’t really have many opportunities to finish in the match, but the few chances they had were wasted by Thomas Deparmentier, who failed to hit Navas’ goal.

Feignies can’t get past the middle of the field

Visibly technically inferior, the team from the city of Valenciennes couldn’t even get past the middle of the field for most of the game. He had 22% of possession against 78% of the opponent and very rare opportunities to score a goal against the current champion of the tournament. After conceding two goals in the first stage, he returned to the second half even more closed in his defensive line, but that did little good and was punctured once more in the last 45 minutes of the match.

PSG shows superiority for 90 minutes

Paris Saint-Germain was on a training pace and Pochettino saw no need to climb all of his top echelon for the match against a fifth division team. Marquinhos, Messi, Hakimi, Rafinha, Kurzawa, Gueye, Alloh, Franchi and Letellier were rested and Sérgio Ramos and Mbappé took the lead over the rout built smoothly over the 90 minutes.

fans invade the field

Just before the final whistle, at least two fans managed to evade security and invade the field. While one of them managed to reach the goal of embracing the idol Mbappé, the other fell a little earlier and was picked up by security guards.

Chronology

Mbappe opened the game score at 15 of the first half with a penalty kick. Shortly thereafter, at 30, it was Icardi’s turn to expand the scoreboard also in a penalty kick. On the way back to the second half, at 5 minutes, Mbappe, once again, scored.

DATASHEET:

Feignies 0 x 3 PSG

Reason: 9th stage – French Cup

Place: Hainaut Stadium, Valenciennes (FRA)

Date and time: 12/19/2021 (Sunday), at 5:15 pm (Brasília time)

Yellow cards: did not have

Red cards: did not have

Goals: Mbappé (PSG), at 15 of the first half; Icardi (PSG), at 30 of the first half; Mbappé (PSG), at 5 of the second half

Feignies: Le meur (Jordan Fernand); Marigard, Kouadio (Romain Courtin), Diédhiou and Calderara (Mario de Souza Ferreira); Ouattara, Obino (Maxime Lemoine) and Bensaber (Kévin Meunier); Lachaab, De Parmentier and Sambou. Technician: Jean Antunes.

PSG: Navas; Kehrer, Sergio Ramos (Colin Dagba), Kimpembe and Diallo; Verratti (Éduardo Michut), Paredes (Danilo Ferreira) and Ebimbe (Ismael Gharbi); Xavi Simons, Mbappé and Icardi. Technician: Maurício Pochettino.