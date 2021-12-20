Putin’s Ukraine bet – International

About 110,000 Russian soldiers are concentrated on the border with the Ukraine, according to CIA. the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, states that the installation of more anti-missile defense batteries by nato on the western flank of the Russia would be equivalent to crossing “the red line”.

The mobilization of Russian troops is exactly the type of threat that usually leads the Atlantic alliance to reinforce its defense. Do we enter a dynamic that will lead to war? It is not in the interests of Ukraine or the West. Putin’s intentions, as always, are unclear, and wars are often driven by inertia.

The equipment deployed by the Russians to the border suggests that the number should reach 175,000 troops in January, according to the CIA. According to Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, the Russians will be “ready for the climb” by the end of January. Russia claims there are 125,000 troops on the Ukrainian side of the border.

In 2014, when I covered the crisis that led to the fall of the then president Viktor Yanukovych, to the annexation of the Crimea by Russia and the occupation of areas of eastern Ukraine by ethnic Russian separatists supported by the Kremlin, there were 6 thousand operational Ukrainian military. Now there are 250 thousand.

Even so, Ukraine is no match for Russian power. Reznikov says the Ukrainian military, visited by President Volodymyr Zelensky on the 6th, does not need the help of foreign soldiers, but rather weapons and military intelligence. Which would cross Putin’s red line.

He feels that NATO is depriving Russia of all the buffer territories that protected her from Europe. NATO was created in 1949 to defend Western European countries from the so-called “Iron Curtain”, the Soviet satellites in Eastern Europe. In response to West German accession, the Soviet Union created the Warsaw Pact in 1955. With the demise of the USSR, they came to the NATO umbrella.

ECONOMIC WAR

In 1999, they entered the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland; in 2004, Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia; in 2009, Albania and Croatia; in 2017, Montenegro and, in 2020, Northern Macedonia. If Russia attacks any of these countries, NATO is obligated to defend them.

This is not the case for Ukraine, which is not a full member but a partner. But the US can exclude Russia from the swift bank transfer system. Germany already appears to have agreed to suspend the start of operations on the Nordstream 2 pipeline.

It would be an economic war with devastating consequences – not just for the Russians, but for the Europeans as well, who do a lot of business with Russia and depend on its gas.

HE IS A ESTADÃO COLUMNIST AND INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS ANALYST