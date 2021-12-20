PVC points out that a possible ‘no’ from Jorge Jesus to Flamengo could affect Corinthians

Credit: Reproduction

The leaders of Flamengo are in Portugal to start the round of meetings with possible new coaches for the team. Jorge Jesus, however, would have already refused to return to the club, as reported by the Portuguese newspaper A Bola last Saturday (18th).

Journalist Paulo Vinícius Coelho, the PVC, is suspicious of the coach’s “no” to the club, since the publication was made even before the directors arrived in Portugal.

“Now, if the diary hit newsstands on Saturday morning and the rubro-negro leaders only landed in Lisbon at lunchtime, the conjugation of the verb should be in the future. Let’s say, then, that Jorge Jesus will say no to Flamengo, but this will only be certain in the next few days”, said PVC in his column on GE.com.

The journalist adds that it is likely that Jorge Jesus will say no and if that does happen, it could cause concern to Corinthians, as the newspaper A Bola also brought the information that the coach wants João Victor, who belongs to Sylvinho at Timão, at Benfica.

“But Corinthians need money and, if the offer does exist, it may be difficult to resist,” adds the commentator.

READ TOO:

Mercado da Bola: Carvalhal does not accept a renewal with Braga and is closer to Flamengo

Coach desired by Flamengo will be fired; rubro-negro has been without a trainer for two weeks

After rooting for Grêmio and Flamengo, Carol Portaluppi rebels with a follower who provoked her about her next club