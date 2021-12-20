Queiroga says there is ‘no problem’ in disclosing the names of technicians from Anvisa – 12/20/2021 – Daily

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said on Tuesday (20) he did not see any problem in disclosing the names of technicians from Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) who authorized the use of Pfizer’s vaccine against Covid in children aged 5 to 11 years, as proposed by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“There is no problem in having publicity for the acts of the administration. I believe that this is even a requirement of the Constitution”, he told journalists in front of the folder, when asked if the initiative of the president could end up influencing the threats that the technicians have Received.

The minister also made a point of praising Bolsonaro, whom he called a “great leader”, who “has strongly supported” the ministry in the vaccine campaign. For him, the association with threats is “narrative”.

Anvisa reinforced on Sunday (19) the request for police protection for managers involved in the decision to authorize the use of the vaccine for children from 5 to 11 years old — until then, only people over 12 years old could be immunized.

The minister said that the threats are criminal and must be resolved by the Federal Police.

“These are actions by criminals against public officials. I myself am threatened here. We are working hard to solve the pandemic problem, but [essas] actions must be resolved by the PF [Polícia Federal]”, completed.

Meanwhile, in the Federal Senate, the president of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said that any kind of intimidation or threat to Anvisa directors was “unacceptable”, without directly citing Bolsonaro’s proposal.

Pacheco also lamented the fact that there is politicization around the agency’s decisions.

“I would like, on behalf of the presidency of the Federal Senate, to show solidarity with all employees, directors and employees of Anvisa, in the person of its president admiral (Antonio) Barra Torres, because any intimidation or threat due to decisions that are taken freely and autonomously by a regulatory agency, based on technical and scientific criteria, based on processes that are known to them, and decisions that are taken in the light of this technique,” he stated during the House’s plenary session.

“So, in fact, it is regrettable that there is this type of politicization capable of even leading the discussion to the brink of intimidation and threats of this type. This is intolerable, it has the solidarity and unrestricted support of the Federal Senate to make the confrontation that needs to be done of this pandemic, and Anvisa is fundamental to do it based on technical, scientific criteria, and not for any other reason”, he added.

In addition to presiding over the Senate, Pacheco is a pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic by the PSD.

Technicians have received threats since they started dealing with vaccinations for children. The agency had already formally requested police protection, which was not complied with, and reinforced the request after attacks on social networks intensified in the last 24 hours.

The official letter was addressed to the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, but, according to Anvisa, the document would also be delivered to the Chief Minister of the Institutional Security Office, Augusto Heleno, to the Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres, to the Director- General of the PF (Federal Police), Paulo Maiurino, and the regional superintendent of the PF in the Federal District.

President Jair Bolsonaro said, in his weekly broadcast on Thursday (16), after the decision by Anvisa, that he had requested “unofficially” the name of the agency’s technicians involved in the issue and that he would disclose them.

The proposal was interpreted by technicians as an attempt to intimidate. They are already under threat due to the endorsement of the immunization of children. At the same time as threats intensified on social media, a campaign with the hashtag #SomosTodosAnvisa was also launched over the weekend.

The next day, the agency said that its work environment “is free from internal pressures and averse to external pressures”.

“Anvisa is always ready to meet demands for information, but it repudiates and vehemently rejects any threat, explicit or veiled, that may embarrass, intimidate or compromise the free exercise of regulatory activities and the support of our lives and families: our work , which is to protect the health of citizens,” the agency said in a statement.