Quietly, Silvio Santos prints a “for sale” sign on SBT; advice reacts

Through two representatives, Silvio Santos gave the green light for the sale of the SBT, on the air for 40 years. The 91-year-old presenter’s employees met with executives from a national media conglomerate, but the group showed no interest.

According to Notícias da TV, the company saw that it would have more “headache than opportunity” buying the TV network. In contact with the report, a person who heard the proposal said that “SBT is Silvio Santos”, and completed with the amount required by the communicator:

“Silvio wants R$1 billion to sell the TV. But how much is SBT worth without Silvio and the group companies that advertise on the channel? The business model was set up to sell Silvio’s products”.

The lack of a business plan was another point against the possible sale. “The Problem is not the price. The difficulty is to show that BRL 1 billion will be recovered and will become even more money in the future”, explained a former president of a broadcaster.

Another unfavorable argument? Current policy. With the complex scenario in Brasília, in addition to the bureaucratic process for the sale of a channel the size of SBT, the image of the “new owner” would be put at risk.

SBT advisor is not aware of Silvio Santos’ action

Wanted by RD1, the channel’s press office denied any knowledge of the boss’s interest in the sale of the company. “SBT is unaware of the information”, declared.

The channel, deputy audience leader in several squares across the country, lost its position to Record in São Paulo. The coronavirus pandemic has hit the broadcaster’s recording schedule hard.

While Globo and Record returned with unprecedented productions in dramaturgy in 2021, the Abravanel family channel opted to wait. Poliana Moça, the new phase of As Aventuras de Poliana, was scheduled for April of next year.