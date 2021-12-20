Rafael Nadal tests positive for covid-19 and reveals symptoms

Rafael Nadal is with covid-19. The Spanish tennis player announced this Monday morning, 20, that he tested positive after performing a PCR test on his arrival in Spain. Over the weekend, the former world number 1 participated in an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi.







Rafael Nadal tested positive for covid-19 Photo: Christopher Pike / Reuters

“I’m going through unpleasant moments, but I trust that I’ll improve little by little. Now I’m confined at home and I’ve informed the results to people who had contact with me,” Nadal said in a statement on his social networks.

The Spaniard said he had passed tests in Kuwait and Abu Dhabi, but all were negative. The last test, inclusive, was carried out on Friday.

Nadal intended to start his season at the ATP 250 in Melbourne, Australia, from January 3rd. “As a result of the situation I have to have total flexibility of my schedule and I will analyze the options depending on my evolution. I will keep you informed about any decisions regarding future tournaments”, he declared.

In Abu Dhabi, Nadal was defeated by Andy Murray and Denis Shapovalov. The tournament was his first appearance since the ATP 500 in Washington, USA, in August, after recovering from a chronic foot injury.