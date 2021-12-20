Rapper Drakeo the Ruler dies stabbed to death at US festival – Entertainment

The rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed this Saturday night (18th) during a music festival in Los Angeles, California (USA). The information was published by The New York Times, confirmed by an advisor to the musician.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the American was involved in a fight backstage at the festival Once Upon a Time in LA and been attacked and stabbed by a group of men at the scene.

Darrell Caldwell, the real name of the rapper, was rescued and taken to a hospital in the area, but he could not resist the injuries and died.

Police are now investigating the circumstances and possible perpetrators of the crime. No one has been arrested yet.

After Drakeo the Ruler was stabbed and killed, the festival’s organizers, which would include acclaimed rappers such as 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube, canceled the event and posted a note on their social networks: “The festival Once Upon a Time in LA is being terminated before. All shows are cancelled.”

Snoop Dogg also commented on the passing of Drakeo the Ruler.

“My condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Drakeo the Ruler. I’m not one of negativity and, like many other artists, I was just there to pass positive energy to my city of Los Angeles”, wrote the musician.