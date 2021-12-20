Real submits more than 30 times, but loses 0-0 winning streak – 12/19/2021

Real Madrid interrupted today (19) its impressive streak of ten victories in the season by drawing 0-0 with Cádiz, in Santiago Bernabéu, for the 18th round of the Spanish Championship.

Leading the competition, now with six points more than Sevilla, the home team pressed from start to finish with 82% of the ball and more than 30 submissions — including four by Brazilian striker Vinicius Júnior — but could not overcome the defensive strength of the modest opponent who is in the relegation zone, in 18th position.

Real Madrid’s next game is on Wednesday (22), at 5:30 pm (GMT), against Athletic Bilbao, which has an irregular mid-table campaign. After that, the team only takes the field in 2022.

100x Vinícius Júnior

Vinicius Júnior under Cadiz’s player marking in Real Madrid’s match for Espanyol Image: Reproduction/Twitter

The Brazilian striker celebrated against Cádiz the milestone of one hundred matches played in the Spanish Championship. The team’s highlight of the season, he was one of the best players on the field, but he couldn’t swing goalkeeper Ledesma’s goals. Vinicius Júnior tried six dribbles and four submissions throughout the match and was one of those responsible for good moments in trying to break the pressure of Cádiz. This time it didn’t.

It was cheap for Casemiro

Real Madrid’s Casemiro gets the yellow card for foul on Cádiz’s Iván Alejo Image: EFE/Kiko Huesca

Referee Jaime Latre took it easy with the Brazilian midfielder in a move 25 minutes into the first half. Iván Alejo started with the ball dominated in the center circle until receiving a hard tackle from Casemiro in the left leg. The Real Madrid player only received a yellow card, over the protest of the Cádiz players, who thought it was for expulsion. He is suspended from the next round.

Hazard gains pace. and only

Hazard tries to infiltrate the defense of Cádiz during Real Madrid game Image: EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez

Little used and goalless this season, Hazard got a chance to start in today’s game. He started at the right wing taking advantage of the team’s high number of embezzlements by covid-19, like his competitors Asensio and Rodrygo — as well as four other players, including Brazilian Marcelo. The Belgian’s performance, however, did not justify Carlo Ancelotti’s choice.

The first half was marked by little movement from Hazard, who grew a little at the beginning of the second stage, in an attempt to cross to Vinicius Júnior, cut by Akapo and in a header that Ledesma saved in the left corner.

pressure from start to finish

Cádiz came in with the proposal to leave possession of the ball with Real and jam the marking in front of the area to mainly avoid the tables of Vinicius Júnior and Benzema. It worked out really well in the first half, when the best chance was just a shot by Valverde from outside the area that ended in a good defense by Ledesma. Thus, most submissions from a team that handles the ball well ended up carrying little danger. Merit of Cadiz.

This pressure continued in the second half, when Ancelotti tried two changes to unbalance Cádiz’s marking. The options were reduced due to the covid-19 and made no difference. Benzema complained about a penalty kick in the 30th minute in which he lost the balance between two scorers, but the referee did not score. Cádiz held on as they did until the end and left the Santiago Bernabéu with a valuable point.

DATASHEET

REAL MADRID 0 x 0 CADIZ

Competition: Spanish Championship, 18th round

Place: Santiago Bernabéu stadium, in Madrid (Spain)

date/time: December 19, 2021 (Sunday), at 5 pm (GMT)

Referee: Jaime Latre

VAR: Medié Jiménez

yellow cards: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Juan Cala (Cadiz)

REAL MADRID: Courtois; Lucas Vázquez, Éder Militão, Alaba and Mendy (Nacho Fernández, in the 36/2nd T); Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Valverde (Jovic, at 24/2ºT); Hazard, Vinicius Júnior and Benzema. Technician: Carlo Ancelotti.

CADIZ: Ledesma; Akapo, Juan Cala, Fali and Espino; Tomás Alarcón (Mauro, at 48/2ºT), Iván Alejo (Chapela, at 24/2ºT), Álex Fernández and Jonsson (Bastida, at 39/2ºT); Rubén Sobrino and Lozano (Negredo, at halftime). Technician: Alvaro Cervera.