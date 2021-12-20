Rebeca Abravanel says that Alexandre Pato has a mania for farting

Rebeca Abravanel, 40, and Alexandre Pato, 32, were the special guests of the “Silvio Santos Program” (SBT), tonight, and told curiosities about their intimate married life. The presenter, who is the daughter of Silvio Santos and sister of Patrícia Abravanel, left the football player ashamed when she spoke of his mania for farting and not washing his hair often.

In the frame “Four seconds”, Rebeca Abravanel received a question about three of Alexandre Pato’s quirks at home. Laughing, the presenter burst into laughter as she spoke of her husband’s mania for fart.

Let it out and let the others talk at the dinner table.

“That’s it, love!”, rebuked, visibly surprised, Alexandre Pato. “Is his fart good enough to handle or is it really stinky?, asked Patrícia Abravanel.

The football player’s wife was not intimidated by the negative reaction and revealed that her husband “accuses her of liking to smell his flatulence”.

I stay far away. He says I like to smell his fart. I get really angry because he likes to say “I’m going to fart”. there i do not go out [do lugar] and he says “you like to smell my fart.

Alexandre Pato laughed at the story, but confessed to being embarrassed. “I’m embarrassed now. Really!” he declared.

Exposed that speaks, right?

In addition to talking about the fart mania, Rebeca Abravanel also revealed that Alexandre Pato is not in the habit of washing his hair often. After he said that he uses shampoo daily, the presenter tried to deny him:

Lie. Wow, poker face. He washes his hair once a month. I need to ask: “love, wash your hair”. He has the cheek to talk shampoo.

“Why can’t you wash your hair?” asked the player’s wife’s sister, curious. “I don’t know. I think it’s because it’s hairy,” Rebeca replied.

Dissatisfied without an answer, Patrícia Abravanel asked Pato for the reason for not washing her tresses and heard her son-in-law say that someone told her that wetting the strands every day is harmful to the hair.

I don’t know who said that washing my hair so much wouldn’t look good. I don’t think I wash because I believe it.

“This hair you’re seeing there is about two months,” Rebeca joked. In the clash of the “Four Seconds” and “Three Tracks” frames, Alexandre Pato got the better of Receive Abravanel and even hinted that he could return to playing in Brazilian football.