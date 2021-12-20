”Rede Globo’s decision due to a contract”

After speculation about the reason for Rafael Portugal’s departure from CAT BBB, comedian shoots a video to clarify what happened

Last Saturday, the 18th, another dramatic change in the Big Brother Brazil 22 was announced: Rafael Portugal (36) will no longer command the CAT BBB.

The information was confirmed on the reality’s Instagram profile, which announced Dani Calabresa (40) as the new presenter of the board.

There were several speculations as to why the comedian was leaving the show, so he decided to talk to netizens.

In a video of approximately 4 minutes, he told what happened, revealing that -basically- there was a contractual disagreement.

The composer also made a point of emphasizing that the news that he would win his own program on Multishow was false.

“My people. Explaining everything here about my departure from the CAT BBB”, started in the caption of the post you made on Instagram. “First of all, I would like to immensely thank the thousands of fans of BBB for the affection I received in these two years at CAT It was beautiful, delicious and wonderful, you live in my heart. However, in the face of untrue speculations, I couldn’t help but take a stand regarding my non-continuity at the front of the picture.”.

“I really wanted to be in charge of the CAT for another year, and having fun with everything that this wonderful picture provides us. It turns out that, after my businesswoman’s commercial and financial agreement Vanelli Alves with Globo, there was no understanding regarding the contractual clauses between the broadcaster’s legal department and my legal department. I reaffirm that the financial aspect has never been a problem, quite the contrary, it has always been agreed upon in an adequate way by both parties. I didn’t make any demands, the law firm that represents me chose not to comply with some of the legal conditions imposed. That simple”, he explained then.

“I continue to be a great admirer and lover of the largest broadcaster in the world, which brings entertainment like no one else to the homes of hundreds of thousands of Brazilians. I believe that the great success of the program is the trademark of another edition. I wish the colleagues who assume the role the brilliance of always. As for Multishow, we don’t have any projects in progress. Finally, I could not fail to express my eternal gratitude to the network, Boninho, and everyone involved in the production of the program. Now I’m a spectator. Thanks Brazil!”, said Portugal at the end.

