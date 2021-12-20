‘Reencounter with School’ maintains student benefit payments during Sunday

Ludmila Lima is one of 121,000 students eligible for a single installment of R$500 for high school. “It was an incredible gift from the governor”“I really want to help at home. With this period of pandemic we had many difficulties. This money came to help my family. It was an incredible gift from the governor for us. We really needed this money. It came at a great time”, celebrated Ludmila Lima, 17 years old, a student at the State School of Jaderlândia, who, this Sunday (19), received payment for the “Reencontro com a Escola” program. The benefit was initially released to students from the state public network, who are graduating from high school. Ludmila is among the 121,000 students eligible to receive a single installment in the amount of R$500.

Isabela Ramos, 19, a student at the Dom Pedro II State School, also celebrated the amount that will help to further unify her classmates. “We are scheduling a meeting of friends and some do not work because they are underage and would not be able to participate. This amount came so that we can celebrate our leaving high school,” she said.

Isabela and Ulisses Ramos, father and daughter arrived early at the Banpará branch, a favorable moment for the girl’s financial educationIsabela’s father, Ulisses Ramos, guarantees that the amount received will be very well used and that it will be a stimulus for her daughter’s financial education. “We arrived early here at the agency thinking it would be crowded, but we were surprised. I always believe that every teenager needs to find his way. Our coming here early will make her appreciate the money received. She is. learning today that we don’t make easy money,” he recalled.

Banpará branches opened this Sunday (19) from 8 am to 12 pm, in an exceptional way, only for the payment of resources to students from Pará. Until 11:30 am, benefits had been paid to 65,600 students.

INVESTMENT

The “Reencounter with School” Program had its analysis and approval by the Legislative Assembly of Pará (Alepa), last Monday (14). Officially launched by Governor Helder Barbalho, last Thursday (16), the initiative encourages the in-person return of students to learning spaces, fights school dropouts and encourages new enrollments for the 2022 school year.

More than 595,000 students regularly enrolled in the school units of the State Department of Education (Seduc) and the Department of Science, Technology and Higher, Professional and Technological Education (Sectet) will receive the incentive from the Government of Pará, with an investment of R$ 108 million with resources from the State Treasury.

Luiz Henrique and his mother Claudileia Godinho: “I wasn’t expecting this Christmas gift. Now I’m going to invest in resources to study”For around 474,000 students who attend other years, grades and types of education, the benefit will be R$ 100.00 and the payment schedule will be informed on Monday (20), on the Seduc website. Those who study at Sectet units, the declaration will be issued in person at the Technical Education Schools of Pará (EETEPAs). The payment of these students is being defined with Banpará and, shortly, the schedule will be released.

“I wasn’t expecting this Christmas gift. Now I’m going to invest in resources to study better to have more access to education and have fun too,” said student Luis Henrique Costa, a student at Pedro Amazonas Pedroso school.