‘Reencounter with School’ program benefited more than 67,000 students from Pará

Movement of students from the state public school system was intense this Sunday (20) at Banpará branches The Government of the State of Pará, through the Secretary of State for Education (Seduc), continued, this weekend, the program “Reencounter with the School”, and only this Sunday (19) paid another six thousand graduating students from highschool. In total, 67,560 thousand students from the state public network received a single installment in the amount of R$500.00. The amount invested by the State Government reaches R$ 33 million, 780 thousand. Due to the great demand for aid, the Bank of the State of Pará (Banpará) opened its branches in the capital and in the interior, from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm, to exclusively serve the beneficiaries.

“In addition to injecting resources into the Pará economy, this initiative will allow students to remain in our learning spaces, fight school dropouts and encourage vaccination against Covid-19. This is a Government that takes care of the Pará population and continues to invest in quality public education”, highlighted the head of Seduc, Elieth de Fátima Braga.

The benefit, initially released to 121 thousand high school graduates, seeks to encourage the return of students in person to learning spaces, fight school dropouts and encourage new enrollments for the 2022 school year. The initiative was approved by the Legislative Assembly do Pará (Alepa), last Monday (14) and its official launch by Governor Helder Barbalho, took place this Thursday (16).

Graduates of high school in the state network withdraw the benefit of R$ 500, this Sunday (19), at the Banpará branchMore than 595,000 students regularly enrolled in the school units of the State Department of Education (Seduc) and the Department of Science, Technology and Higher, Professional and Technological Education (Sectet), will benefit from this incentive from the Government of Pará. investment in this incentive is in the order of R$ 108 million, with resources coming from the State Treasury.

Timeline – High school graduates who have not yet been able to withdraw their funds will have another opportunity. The date will be announced in January 2022, by Seduc and Banpará. For around 474,000 students who attend other years, grades and types of education, the aid will be R$ 100.00 and the payment schedule will be made available in the coming days, on the Seduc website. The payment forecast is already next month: January 2022.

Those who study at Sectet units, the declaration will also be issued on the Seduc website, and no longer at the Technical Education Schools of Pará (EETEPAs). The payment of these students is under definition with Banpará and, shortly, the schedule will be disclosed to the school community.

Criteria – Some documentation was necessary for the withdrawal to be authorized by the State Government:

– Declaration of enrollment issued directly on the Seduc website.

– Official document with photo (RG, Work Card and CNH).

– Proof of vaccination against Covid-19 (required for ages 12+).

Students under the age of 18, parents or guardians had to add their CPF during the issuance of the enrollment certificate, in order for payment to be released. Immunization against the new coronavirus was one of the main conditions for receiving the resource.

*Text by Vinícius Leal (Ascom Seduc)