Released before the end of the year, Everton and Paulo Miranda negotiate terminations with Grêmio | Guild

Among the seven players sidelined by Grêmio in the last three games of the season, defender Paulo Miranda and attacking midfielder Everton are already negotiating with the club the terms of the contract termination. According to the deputy of football Denis Abrahão, the parties are looking for a “comfortable” situation to confirm the agreement.

The pair has the same manager, which facilitates the negotiations. The athletes went on vacation early along with other teammates due to a supposed lack of focus on the fight to avoid the club’s third relegation. Even so, Tricolor will compete in Serie B in 2022.

– Everton’s manager is the same as Paulo Miranda. We are talking, working to create a situation that is comfortable for the players and Grêmio. The business has to be good for both parties. We are aware of this, we work in this way, and that is how we are going to lead the management of Grêmio’s football department – ​​said Abrahão in an exclusive interview with RBS TV.

1 of 2 Everton has only 35 games for Grêmio — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Everton has only 35 games for Grêmio — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

Everton and Paulo Miranda have a relationship with Grêmio until the end of next year. Among the highest salaries in the current group, they must negotiate the termination to keep in practice the management’s goal of reducing the payroll by about 50% next season.

Everton was hired in August 2020 in the deal that took striker Luciano to São Paulo. Days after the announcement, he scored one of the goals in the victory over Caxias, in the first game of the Gauchão final.

After that, however, he contributed little in another year at the club. In the total of his time at Grêmio, he has played 35 games, two goals scored and two assists. In the current season, there were only seven matches.

2 of 2 Paulo Miranda scored six goals with the tricolor shirt — Photo: Lucas Uebel/DVG/Grêmio Paulo Miranda scored six goals with the tricolor shirt — Photo: Lucas Uebel/DVG/Grêmio

Paulo Miranda arrived in Porto Alegre in 2018, bought from RB Salzburg, from Austria. Despite being one of the first options to Geromel and Kannemann, it did not manage to maintain the expected income. He participated in 88 games and scored six goals.