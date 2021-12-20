Renato Gaucho gets annoyed with paparazzo and makes obscene gestures on the beach

Renato Gaucho enjoyed the sunny afternoon this Sunday (19), on one of the beaches of Rio de Janeiro. The former Flamengo coach appeared only in swim trunks while playing a game of footvolley, and got angry with the paparazzo.

At the time, Carolina Portaluppi’s father chose a black swimsuit, and does not seem to have been very comfortable with the new busted by the sea, ending up raising his middle finger to the camera, in an obscene gesture and clear irritation for the moment.

Despite this, Renato Gaucho showed his total good shape and showed his muscles up to date while doing some dribbling during the match. He was even fired from the team’s command after the Rio de Janeiro club’s defeat during the Libertadores final, in a tight match against Palmeiras.

Renato Gaúcho (Photo: Adão/AgNews)

Harassment

In the last few days, Carolina Portaluppi, daughter of Renato Gaúcho, vented on the social network after suffering a harassment while walking on the edge of Leblon, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro. In shock, the model did not hide her revolt after the moment.

“I promised myself I wouldn’t cry, I was really scared, I was really nervous. And I wanted to explain very quickly what happened because I’m not even sure, but anyway… I was walking down the street, in Leblon, here in Rio and a man came, said some things to me that I couldn’t even pay attention to and slugged it out. ‘water and shoved it up my ass”, she vented.

