reporter projects value of BRL 1,210 in 2022

The 2022 Budget Rapporteur, Federal Deputy Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ), raised to R$ 1,210 the amount foreseen for the minimum wage for next year. The value appears in a report presented this Monday (20) by the deputy to the Mixed Commission of Plans, Public Budgets and Inspection of the Chamber.

The minimum wage is currently at R$1,100. The value quoted in Leal’s report takes into account an increase in 2021 of 10.04% in the INPC (National Consumer Price Index), an inflation indicator that is used as a reference for the readjustment of the minimum wage. Thus, the new value for next year takes into account only the replacement of inflation, with no real increase.

The exact value of the minimum wage for next year will only be known in early January, when the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics will release the consolidated percentage of the INPC for the year 2021.).

The amount of R$1,210 is R$41.44 higher than the R$1,169 originally estimated by the government in the release of the 2022 Budget proposal, in August of this year.

Leal’s report will need to go through the House committee and, after that, the plenary.

Fiscal space of BRL 113.1 billion

Hugo Leal’s report also brings new calculations to the fiscal space opened up by the approval of the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of the Precatório, which was enacted last week by Congress. In the interest of Jair Bolsonaro’s government, the PEC will pay the Auxílio Brasil (ex-Bolsa Família) of R$ 400 during the year 2022.

According to Leal’s report, the fiscal space created by the PEC will be R$ 113.1 billion. The Executive Branch will have access to R$110 billion of this total. According to the National Treasury’s calculations, the fiscal slack would be smaller, at R$ 106.1 billion.

The PEC brought two main changes.

First, it changes the spending ceiling, the constitutional fiscal rule that limits public spending to the previous year’s budget corrected for inflation. Second, it allows the postponement of the payment of installments of court orders owed by the Federal Government in 2022.

Precatório are bonds that represent debts of the government to people and companies. When there is a final court decision, the precatório is issued, and the government is obliged to pay.

With these two changes, the report projects, the fiscal space will be of R$ 113.1 billion.

Brazil Aid

The report by Deputy Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ) predicts that, with the additional fiscal space of R$ 113.1 billion created by the PEC dos Precatórios, R$ 54.395 billion will be allocated to Auxílio Brasil. Another R$ 34.669 billion were already programmed, in the original Budget proposal, for the program.

Thus, Auxílio Brasil will have a total of R$ 89.064 billion in resources for the year 2022, when President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will seek reelection. According to Leal, the resources will support R$ 400 for 17.9 million families.

The number differs from what was contained in the MP (Provisional Measure) that created Auxílio Brasil. In it, the forecast was for the payment of aid to around 20 million families in 2022.