Request for the listing of the Fortaleza Air Base will be sent to Brasília on Monday, 20

The National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute (Iphan), received the formal request for the listing of the Fortaleza Air Base (BAFZ), last Friday, the 17th, signed by the architects Romeu Duarte and José Henrique Braga and by the president of the Academia Cearense of Letters, Lúcio Alcantara.

According to Cândido Henrique, Iphan’s superintendent in Ceará, the request for the official opening of the BAFZ federal listing process will be sent this Monday, 20, to the Iphan Heritage Department, in Brasília, according to the request received.

“In the request made, the possibility of the future space being transformed into a sociocultural facility, such as an aviation museum, was mentioned, mainly to serve the population surrounding the current BAFZ”, explained Cândido.

In the letter delivered to Iphan-CE, it was explained that the BAFZ had its air operations transferred to Rio Grande do Norte, leaving its activities to “provide the necessary support to the Air Units and Aeronautics Units that operate there, or that are headquartered there ”.

Therefore, it was limited to serving as a support delivery unit. Faced with decisions that entailed the sale of the built assets of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), it runs the risk of suffering demolition and losing its historical legacy.

Cândido Henrique also reinforced the importance of recognizing a historic space such as the BAFZ, installed since 1943 in Ceará, since the listing consists of protecting the heritage and preventing the risk of demolition.

