Resignation of Brexit minister exacerbates crisis in Boris Johnson’s government

LONDON — The government of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plunged deeper into crisis on Sunday, following the unexpected resignation of Brexit Minister David Frost after a turbulent week for the ruling Conservative Party, including an electoral defeat in the North Shropshire district, when voters voted en masse for the Liberal Democrat candidate.

The departure of the 56-year-old Frost, revealed Saturday night by the Mail on Sunday, leaves a void on the British side in complex negotiations with the European Union (EU) to implement post-Brexit agreements on Northern Ireland, which still need to be finalized. At the end of the day, the government announced that its functions will be assumed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Liz Truss.

Context:Boris Johnson lives astral hell with party scandals in quarantine amid new anti-Covid measures

Two years after an electoral victory backed by a promise to hand over Brexit to the British, Boris is surrounded by scandals and this week suffered a revolt in his political camp over measures to contain the pandemic, which were rejected by 99 of the 361 MPs. conservatives. In addition, he faces a new increase in Covid-19 cases caused by the Ômicron variant.





Protester talks to police officer during lockdown and anti-vaccination protest in Downing Street amid rising COVID-19 cases in London Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS / REUTERS A protester uses a megaphone during a protest near Parliament. Faced with the increase in Covid-19 cases in the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday that he would postpone the end of anti-covid restrictions. Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS / REUTERS Decontamination schedule was scheduled for the next 21st Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS / REUTERS Protesters participate in a lockdown protest outside the Houses of Parliament in London. In the last two weeks, the country has seen diagnoses rise by 127%, driven by the spread of the Delta variant, first identified in India, despite accelerated vaccination. Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS / REUTERS The date for the end of anticovid restrictions, which has been called “freedom day”, has been pushed back by four weeks to July 19. Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS / REUTERS Protesters participate in a protest on Downing Street, amid the growing number of covid-19 cases, calling for an end to restrictions. According to the premier, postponement is necessary so that more people can receive both doses Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS / REUTERS Protesters block the street in front of the British Parliament Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS / REUTERS The protest was attended by activists such as Piers Corbyn Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS / REUTERS Protesters confront police during a protest on Monday in Downing Street Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS / REUTERS The UK went into full quarantine at the end of last year. Since February, restrictions have been gradually eased in a four-step plan Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS / REUTERS

In his resignation letter, released Saturday night, Frost attributed his departure to disagreements over policies implemented by the prime minister, including new restrictions to fight the coronavirus, raising taxes and the program to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 .

“You know my concerns about the current handling of the issues,” he wrote Boris, emphasizing that, with Brexit already secured, “now the challenge for the government is to seize the opportunities.”

The prime minister said he “regretted” Frost’s resignation and expressed gratitude for his work. Health Minister Sajid Javid told Sky News on Sunday that he “understands the reasons” that led Frost, “a man of principle” , to leave his post.

On Times Radio, former Northern Irish Prime Minister Arlene Foster, pressured to step down in April because she was seen as too moderate, called David Frost’s departure “very, very disappointing” because he “understood” the problems created by the new post-Brexit arrangements in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, Labor opposition number two Angela Rayner wrote on Twitter that the British government is “in absolute chaos, just as the country is going through weeks of uncertainty”. “Boris Johnson is not up to his job. We deserve better than this bullshit,” he added.

On the bench of the conservative majority, Congressman Andrew Bridgen said that, for Boris, this was a “decisive moment”.

“You must change or leave,” he told Times Radio.

Controversy: Accused of favoring allies, Boris resists explaining himself in the British Parliament

A fervent supporter of Brexit, Bridgen also wrote on social media that the prime minister “is running out of time and friends to keep his promises and without the discipline of a true Conservative government.”

A hard-line supporter of the EU, Frost led the London negotiations on Brexit as well as its implementation, especially with regard to the application of the controversial protocol for Northern Ireland. To avoid the creation of physical barriers between the British province and the neighboring Republic of Ireland, which is a member of the EU, the protocol establishes a new customs regime for Northern Ireland, which in practice maintains it in the single market and in the European customs union.

This infuriated the North Irish in favor of a union with the United Kingdom.

The UK and the EU have been trying for months to reach an agreement on how to implement the text, which has been in place since the beginning of the year. Although Frost had taken an uncompromising stance, demanding that any recourse to European courts for dispute resolution be avoided, the government appears to have softened its stance on the issue recently.

A career diplomat, Frost worked in Brussels in the 1990s and was ambassador to Denmark between 2006 and 2008. He also headed the Scotch Whiskey Association (SWA).