Rico collects Record and says he still hasn’t received a ‘Fazenda’ award | celebrities



Rico complains that he has not yet received an award from the ‘Farm’ – Reproduction

Published 12/20/2021 08:24 AM

Rio – Rico Melquiades cannot be called a millionaire yet. Even though he won the R$ 1.5 million prize for his victory in A Fazenda 13 last Thursday (16), he still didn’t see the color of the money and insisted on charging Record for the delay in the payment of his fees. .

“I update the Original account directly, folks, and it hasn’t crashed yet. I’ll talk to the [Rodrigo] Carelli,” said the champion in a sequence of videos posted by GKay on Instagram last night (18).

And the message was not sent only to the direction of A Fazenda. It was even left for Rodrigo Faro. Last Friday (17th) he was on the stage of Hora do Faro and participated in the Saturday meeting with journalists, where he won some cash prizes. And, according to him, no penny has been deposited in his account so far.

“Rodrigo Faro also didn’t make the Pix. I won a lot of money in the dynamics, he didn’t pay”, he complained, jokingly, but being sincere about the delay in receiving the values.

Rico will still have other fees to be paid by Record. Apart from the R$ 1.5 million prize, he will be entitled to almost R$ 100 thousand more due to the merchandising actions he made inside the confinement throughout the season. It is estimated that for each participation in competitions and activities that carried the sponsors’ logos, he earned between R$ 2 thousand and R$ 4 thousand.

Watch the video in which Rico Melquiades charges Record and Faro for not paying the prizes he won: