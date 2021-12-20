Rodrigo Faro counters Dayane Mello and gives Rico a jacket as a gift

Rodrigo Faro presented Rico Melquíades, winner of A Fazenda 2021, with a jacket during the former worker’s participation in Hora do Faro, shown this Sunday (19), on Record. The “mime” is a reference to the episode suffered by the comedian, who had his play torn with a knife by Dayane Mello on the reality show.

“This is a jacket that I really like, because I got it as a gift from my daughters. When I saw what happened, I decided that I would give it to Rico as a gift,” said Rodrigo Faro before handing the piece to Rico Melquiades. Present on stage at Hora do Faro, Dayane Mello was slightly embarrassed, but applauded the presenter’s attitude.

According to Faro, the “novela” of the torn coat was the highlight of the last season of A Fazenda. Of the episode, Rico blurted out: “If they had told me the day of the act, I would have ripped her clothes off. I was going to cucumber them all. And I would probably have been kicked out of the show because I don’t even know if you can do that in there.”

After presenting the great champion, Faro asked if the story would be resolved between Day and Rico. Both agreed, and the model even proposed that they give a hug to make peace. “It’s resolved,” said the two as they hugged.

Also at Hora do Faro, Rico spoke about his disappointment with Aline Mineiro. “I thought she was my friend and I saw her saying things about me from behind,” he snapped. He also stated that only Érika Schneider and Mileide Mihaile, whom he approached in the final stretch of the competition, will be his friends outside the game.

After elimination in A Fazenda 2021, Dayane Mello said she didn’t regret having torn her jacket: “I’m crazy”

After his elimination, Dayane Mello participated in the Decompression Cabin with Lucas Maciel and Lidi Lisboa and was able to review some scenes of his participation in the reality. About the episode in which he cut Rico Melquiades’ jacket, the ex-peoa said he would do a lot more if the production didn’t stop him. “I was going to poop inside his boots, I was going to cut his clothes. I’m crazy, I’m not a normal person,” said the Santa Catarina native.

“I was about to break a plate, but I said ‘no, I’m going to cut his jacket’. And you know what I thought? That the other day he was going to have to get up to make the horse. I wanted him to put on his jacket and see that was torn, that was the intention,” she said, regretting the fact that he didn’t realize what she did at the time.

“There was this love and hate of mine and his. I said to Rico ‘Wow, I really like this side of you, this heart of yours’. I don’t know about his life story, he’s a very sensitive person. But I think he is. Our essence is very proven, what we went through when we were little. Some reactions I understand. He goes crazy and, automatically, he starts to diminish, hurt, hurt”, he pointed out, at the time.