Rodrigo Faro says he no longer wants to be best man at a wedding

Rodrigo Faro was best man at the wedding of Dynho Alves and MC Mirella

Presenter classified as cold foot in the role

He was godfather to other famous people, who also parted ways.

Rodrigo Faro gathered all the participants of A Fazenda 13 in his Hora do Faro this Sunday (19) and made an appeal: never again invite him to be best man at a wedding. He regretted having accepted the invitation of Dynho Alves and MC Mirella, and even revealed that he has a cold foot for the role.

The Record presenter showed scenes of the day the dancer went to his program to ask for the funk girl’s hand in marriage and started joking about the situation.

“Guys, I was godfather here. Dynho, you asked her [Mirella] in marriage here [no programa], I’m not having luck”, began Faro. “The situation is complicated for you”, commented Dynho.

To emphasize that he doesn’t give the couples luck, he remembered another couple who invited him to be their best man, but who ended up separating shortly after the ceremony.

“Boy, I was Latino’s godfather with his ex-wife, the marriage ended in a month. Don’t ask me to be godfather or to propose a marriage here on the program because it’s not getting lucky”, warned the presenter.

Dynho wasn’t the only participant to speak of the end of their relationship on the program’s Saturday. Sthefane Matos also had the opportunity to comment on the breakup of her engagement to Victor Igoh, but didn’t give much detail.

“I’m still assimilating because it’s a lot, a lot of information. However, when I left, I found my son [Apolo] and it was a huge relief in my heart,” said the former A Fazenda 13.