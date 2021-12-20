‘Romantic’ and Flamengo’s target, Paulo Sousa considers two essential players in his game model

This Monday, the Flamengo, through the directors Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel, will continue meetings with the Portuguese targets in order to hire the next coach. And, on Sunday, Paulo Sousa was the first coach heard in person in Portugal, reiterating his interest in leaving the Polish national team to work in Brazil.

To make Flamengo’s fans more intimate with the profile of the possible coach of the club, the THROW! brings a revealing interview with the 51-year-old coach, who, as a player, played for Benfica, Juventus, Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund, among other clubs.

In 2019, Paulo Sousa spoke to the Portuguese website “Tribuna Expresso” and highlighted that he considers two players essential for his game model:

– I’m a romantic, I like my teams to be very poetic. There are two decisive players in the first phase of construction: the goalkeeper and the first defensive midfielder. This steering wheel is really a key player – said Paulo Sousa, adding:

– I like my teams being protagonists at all times of the game. But fundamentally, with the ball. I like to see my teams express all their romantic or poetic content, individual and collective, so that they have control over the opponent, and this domain has a lot to do, in my point of view, with space and time. It undoubtedly requires important tactical intelligence. We seek to have a common identity in all teams, where this base allows the individual to take decisions faster in this time and space, so that this poetic expression can be the basis of the individual. The basis for offering the general public and our fans something that will allow them to spend a week looking forward to returning to the stadium to see them with the same emotions.

On the “romantic” side, Paulo Sousa, who has coached clubs such as Leicester-ING, Fiorentina-ITA, Maccabi Tel Aviv-ISR, Tianjin Quanjian-CHN and Bordeaux-FRA, gave his version:

– (Being romantic in football) It means being in the opposing midfield for as long as possible, even with teams, nowadays, physically capable, tactically well defined, with very short spaces, and that through common identity and collective dynamism the individual expression can make a difference in the last third, because the maximum exponent of football is the goal. So, it is also the ability to produce, during the game, countless chances to score to excite those who play and, above all, those who come to the stadium. They are always the soul of everything football, and having most stadiums always full is, for me, a unique achievement.

Last Sunday, Braz and Spindel also met Bruno Macedo, Jorge Jesus’ agent (at Benfica and priority) and Carlos Carvalhal (Braga), other names on Flamengo’s radar and who have meetings scheduled until this Wednesday.

Rui Vitória, currently without a club (recently dismissed from Spartak Moscow), is another Portuguese coach who has an appointment with Flamengo representatives in the next few hours. Other technicians can also be heard.

Still on Paulo Sousa: the 51-year-old coach is linked to the Polish national team, which is in the recap for the Qatar World Cup, but has already indicated that this would not be an obstacle to signing with Flamengo in January 2022. Recently , The There! listened to Portuguese journalists to find out about the coach’s preferences (see here).