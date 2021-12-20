Ronaldo buys Cruzeiro, São Paulo wants Rafinha and Flu gives up on Rodinei in Central’s summary | football

Ronaldo Fenômeno did what the clubs were taking. After much speculation and few effective signings, the former striker bought Cruzeiro for R$ 400 thousand and ended up overshadowing the transfer market over the weekend. But our summary of Central remains firm!

Did you miss any news to enjoy that beach? So follow with us everything that happened last Saturday and this Sunday.

Check out the latest news from Central do Mercado

The striker appeared at the base of the Minas Gerais club and confirmed the hit in an announcement on Saturday. He will buy 90% of SAF shares and even confirmed his presence at Cruzeiro’s anniversary, in Belo Horizonte.

1 of 13 Ronaldo Fenômeno and president of Cruzeiro, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues — Photo: Disclosure Ronaldo Fenômeno and president of Cruzeiro, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues — Photo: Disclosure

Ronaldo’s return to Cruzeiro marks the player’s reunion with the club after 27 years

São Paulo wants Rafinha, Jandrei and negotiates others

The Tricolor was determined on the market over the weekend. He showed interest in right-back Rafinha, who left Grêmio, and also targets goalkeeper Jandrei, from Santos.

At the same time, the club lives the expectation of receiving proposals through Gabriel Sara. And he also forwarded the loan of goalkeeper Lucas Perri to Náutico, who was struggling to hire a shirt 1.

2 of 13 Rafinha wins Grêmio — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Rafinha in Grêmio win — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

Corinthians seeks 9 shirt

After Cavani’s answer, Corinthians started looking in the Brazilian and foreign markets to find a 9 shirt. The Uruguayan will only define his own future in January, but Timão decided not to wait. If you do not find a center forward by the deadline, you can resume conversations with the foreigner.

Joaquim Piera: “Cavani is the main name to reinforce Barcelona”

Flamengo remains focused on the search for the team’s new coach for 2022. During the board’s trip to Lisbon, the Rio Negro will talk with Jorge Jesus, Paulo Sousa, Paulo Fonseca, Carlos Carvalhal and Vitória.

3 of 13 Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel, Flamengo x Fluminense — Photo: Marcos Riboli / ge Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel, Flamengo x Fluminense — Photo: Marcos Riboli / ge

The São Paulo forward was offered to Internacional in search of an exchange. Colorado became interested and is studying a financial composition to close the deal.

4 of 13 Pablo, from São Paulo, in duel against Corinthians — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net Pablo, from São Paulo, in a duel against Corinthians — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net

Patrick on the market

Pantera did not repeat its 2020 performance at Internacional, but it remains well-liked in the market. Fluminense, São Paulo and Mexican football put Patrick on the radar.

5 of 13 Patrick midfielder Inter — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Courtesy, Inter Patrick midfielder Inter — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Disclosure, Inter

Palmeiras keeps the midfielder out of coach Abel Ferreira’s plans and is looking for a new loan for the athlete in 2020.

6 of 13 Lucas Lima missed a penalty at Palmeiras x CRB — Photo: Marcos Riboli Lucas Lima lost penalty at Palmeiras x CRB — Photo: Marcos Riboli

The attacking midfielder will not remain at Grêmio, despite having a contract with the club until the end of 2023. Alisson had the deal for Santos frustrated, but continues in search of “new air” next season. The Tricolor Gaucho is also negotiating the termination of Everton and Paulinho Miranda.

7 of 13 Alisson in Grêmio defeat — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Alisson defeats Grêmio — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

Flamengo played a tough game and asked for R$ 5.7 million in the negotiation for Rodinei. Result: Fluminense ended up giving up on hiring the right-back.

8 of 13 Rodinei, Flamengo — Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo Rodinei, Flamengo — Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo

Bahia’s first reinforcement!

Tricolor made the hiring of left-back Luiz Henrique official, being the club’s first reinforcement for 2022.

9 of 13 Bahia officially announces the signing of left-back Luiz Henrique — Photo: Disclosure/EC Bahia Bahia officially announces the hiring of left-back Luiz Henrique — Photo: Disclosure/EC Bahia

Cruz-Maltino continues to announce reinforcements for 2022. It confirmed the arrival of Ecuadorian defender Luís Cangá and full-back Edimar, who was at Bragantino.

10 of 13 Vasco announces the hiring of Ecuadorian defender Luís Cangá — Photo: Reproduction Vasco announces the hiring of Ecuadorian defender Luís Cangá — Photo: Reproduction

Are you hired to apply? CBF opened the shift to register reinforcements during the break, with the Christmas and New Year break this end of the year.

11 of 13 Brazilian Championship Cup — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/ CBF Brazilian Championship Cup — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/ CBF

The Rubro-negro from Pernambuco is unable to register new players in the CBF, due to a debt collected at the National Chamber of Disputes Resolution. Sport seeks to negotiate the values ​​(R$ 1.5 million) and still runs the risk of suffering sanctions in other cases.

At the same time, the club analyzes contract renewals in the cast, due to financial debts. As in the case of the Marcão steering wheel and the Sander left-back.

12 of 13 Rithely is back at Sport after two years — Photo: Marlon Costa / Pernambuco Press Rithely is back at Sport after two years — Photo: Marlon Costa / Pernambuco Press

Favelas Cup Champions

Kauê and Leandro stood out for Santa Luzia, in the Taça das Favelas, and were hired for the Atlético-GO base. The Dragon even bought the economic rights and guaranteed the permanence of Baralhas.

13 of 13 Leandro and Kauê, Atlético-GO players — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera Leandro and Kauê, Atlético-GO players — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera