Ronaldo spends little at Valladolid and “caught” the crowd

The announcement that Ronaldo is now the owner of Cruzeiro filled the heavenly fans with hopes for a better future for the club, currently in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. But it’s good that the Minas Gerais team’s supporters don’t create too many expectations with the arrival of heavy reinforcements and massive investments in the reassembly of the cast.

This is because Fenômeno’s main experience as a club owner, ahead of Valladolid, shows that the former Brazilian national team striker does not have such a spender profile and his number one objective is to generate profit.

According to “Transfermarkt”, a website specialized in covering the international Bola da Mercado, Valladolid was only the 22nd Spanish football team that invested the most in reinforcements since the 2019/20 season, the first complete for the Brazilian as a majority shareholder.

The club has spent 13.2 million euros (R$ 84.5 million) on the acquisition of athletes over the past three years. His most expensive signing was Israeli striker Shon Weissman, who played in Austria and cost €4m (£25.6m).

In compensation, the “Blanquivioletas” raised 28.6 million euros (R$ 183.1 million) in the period with sales of athletes. The biggest deal was the transfer of Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu to Southampton, in England, for 12 million euros (R$ 76.8 million).

This means that Ronaldo’s club earned 15.4 million euros (R$98.6 million) more than it spent on trading players in the last three seasons. As a result, Valladolid obtained the eighth best financial result for Spanish football in the Mercado da Bola in the period.

But you can be sure that the fans would have preferred that this profit had been smaller and that a more expressive slice of the money collected from the sale of athletes was invested in improving the cast.

Valladolid were relegated to the Spanish second division last season, and Ronaldo was accused of “not caring too much about the team”. The trigger for the discontent was the release of a photo of the former player taking a boat ride with actor Bruno Gagliasso while the team was in the final stretch of the fight to remain in the elite.

Ronaldo owns 82% of the club’s shares and is also president of the association. His greatest pride as a manager is in the administrative sphere: Valladolid has managed to considerably reduce its debts and is now a surplus team (that is, one that collects more than it spends). In practice, that makes a profit.

Ronaldo’s purchase of Cruzeiro was announced last Saturday. To become the first owner in the history of the Minas Gerais team, the former striker who wore the blue shirt between 1993 and 1994 will pay R$ 400 million over the next five years.

The initial contribution, for the next season, will be R$ 80 million. But only a small part of this amount will be invested in hiring new players. The priority will be to restore the club’s financial health and pay the debts of R$ 20 million with Defensor-URU and Mazatlán-MEX that led to it being punished by FIFA and banned from registering new athletes.

Cruzeiro has been in the second division of the Brazilian since 2020. This year, it flirted with relegation to Serie C, but ended the tournament in 14th position, with a five-point advantage over Remo, which was first relegated.

The first official commitment of the celestial team in the “Ronaldo era” is scheduled for January 26, the opening date of Mineiro. The team led by Vanderlei Luxemburgo debuts in the State against URT, at home.